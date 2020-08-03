JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia's First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 43.8MW bifacial double-glass modules for the Malaysia's first solar project that combines bifacial double-glass modules with trackers. The project is expected to generate 74 million kWh of electricity per year once entering operation.

Invested by Halpro Engineering, a joint venture between a German developer, EPC Greencells Group and their local partner Majulia, the project belongs to Malaysia's second round Large-Scale Solar (LSS) program. Combining high-efficiency bifacial cell technology with strong double-glass structure, the bifacial double-glass module has the power of generating electricity from its backside, with power rating can reach more than 70% of that of the front side. The module is capable to effectively improve the returns of investments by enhancing its power generation capacity, low irradiation performance and PID resist performance, even under harsh circumstances (such as desert, seaside, etc.) and extreme weather conditions (including high temperature, high humidity, etc.). Combining the high-efficiency module with the trackers, the project is expected to get even higher energy yield and more returns for the investor.

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, said, "Having established a manufacturing base in Malaysia in 2015 and supplied modules for several large-scale projects in the local market, JA Solar has been actively increasing its presence in promoting new technologies to help local customers reduce LCOE and raise customers' returns. In the future, JA Solar will continue to promote the application of advanced technologies to push the development of the photovoltaic market in Malaysia and all other Southeast Asia countries."

