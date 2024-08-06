JOHNSON & JOHNSON, BIC, ZURICH INSURANCE, FHH TO HEADLINE 2024 MIDDLE EAST AFRICA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® SUMMIT

Summit offers Companies an effective way to exchange best practices, support gender balance and positively impact business performance

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) – the leader in global female executive leadership development today announced that top executives from BIC, Zurich Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and Fine Hygienic Holding would lead a C-Suite speaker line up for the 2024 Middle East Africa Edition of HORP's Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held in Dubai on Sept 9, 2024. The summit will bring together the region's most successful executives across the world's best Companies to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success, enable Companies to learn across industries and connect with ley stakeholders. HORP has intentionally continued to site this edition of the summit in Dubai to continue to support the UAE's focus on gender balance. This is the seventh annual Middle East edition of the summit.

The 2024 Middle East Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its Industry Partners – AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi, Canadian Business Council for Dubai and Northern Emirates etc. whose members are entitled to preferential Industry partner rates. Companies that wish to join and benefit from this unique, cross-industry, leadership initiative may sign up as Participating Companies at preferential Industry Partner rates (USD 4500 for 10 delegates) at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/middle-east-2024/

Companies interested in partnering with the summit as sponsors contact Anthony Rose at [email protected]

Speakers for Sept 9, 2024 include Bouchra Bensaoud, President, Danaher Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Danaher Corporation; Mufazzal Kajiji, Chief Executive Officer – Middle East, Zurich Insurance; Farah Hamdan, General Manager, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Indirect Markets; Zimmer Biomet; Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM, Middle East-Africa, BIC; Cara Nazari, Chief Executive Officer, AmCham Dubai; James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Gulf; Walid Samara, Vice President and General Manager, Northern Region Middle East Africa, Emerson; Sandrine R.M.El Khodry, Senior Vice President EEIMEA Region (Emergent Europe, Turkey, Middle East & Africa, South Asia), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; Ekaterina Pichugova, General Manager GULF, Mars Wrigley Middle East & Africa; Liz Beneski, Chief Executive Officer, AmCham Abu Dhabi; Dorsaf Essoussi, Former Regional Head North Africa, Egypt, Russia and CIS, Viatris and now Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.; Diana Syzszka-Pompei, Executive Director, Canadian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Alex von Behr, President vBAssociates and head of House of Rose Professional's CEOSmith® vertical; Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Cara Nazari, Chief Executive Officer, AMCHAM Dubai, "We are delighted that House of Rose Professional has once again chosen Dubai as the host city for the 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. AmCham Dubai deeply believes in the power of gender diversity & inclusion. AmCham Dubai is pleased to partner once again with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Gulf, commented: "We are excited to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky to showcase our commitment to belonging and inclusion at Johnson & Johnson. Diversity and inclusion are integral to our daily operations and the foundation of our innovative approach. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering an environment where diverse perspectives drive the future of healthcare."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional for the fourth year in a row to help bring gender equality to the top of the agenda, professionally and beyond. Our commitment to fostering a diverse and equal environment at BIC drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can reach industry-wide DEI goals."

Mufazzal Kajiji, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life – Middle East, said, "We take great pride in the diversity of our people and recognize them as our most valuable asset. With an equal gender ratio and women occupying key positions across various functions, we prioritize inclusivity and equal opportunities. Our collaboration with Break the ceiling touch the sky®, the premier global forum for women in leadership, will empower us to exchange best practices and implement strategies that drive innovation and help further strengthen our business."

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, with editions across the world since 2015. Post the 2024 MEA edition in Dubai, Break the ceiling touch the sky will host its 2024 World Edition in Singapore on Nov 11, 2024. Companies interested in partnering as sponsors can reach Anthony Rose at [email protected]

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in global female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014, enabled close to 40000 women leaders to greater success globally. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the world's first and only statistically-based evaluation of gender diversity across the Board and C-suite of the world's 500 largest Companies.

