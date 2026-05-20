Featuring advanced Dual Inverter Compressor™ technology and smart ThinQ™ control, LG's air conditioners offer a powerful blend of premium comfort and energy efficiency, supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

LG reinforces its commitment to the UAE's sustainability goals by providing innovative air conditioning solutions that significantly reduce energy consumption and support the Net Zero 2050 strategy.

At the core of LG's AC lineup is the industry-leading Dual Inverter Compressor™ technology, which delivers faster, more efficient cooling while operating reliably in the Gulf's extreme climate.

Through the LG ThinQ™ app, residents can achieve a smarter, more sustainable lifestyle with remote energy monitoring and intelligent control, balancing premium comfort with environmental responsibility.

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative in place, the country is on a visionary path towards a sustainable future, ensuring that every sector has a role to play in energy conservation. Recognizing the critical importance of efficient cooling in the region, LG Electronics champions this cause with its advanced air conditioning solutions. LG's innovative technologies are engineered to provide powerful cooling and premium comfort while drastically reducing energy consumption, directly supporting the nation's ambitious environmental goals.

LG Aligns with UAE’s Energy Conservation Goals, Championing Efficient Cooling Solutions

Advanced Technology for a Greener Future

At the heart of LG's energy-efficient lineup is the groundbreaking Dual Inverter Compressor™. This technology marks a significant leap forward from conventional air conditioners, which operate on a simple, energy-intensive on-and-off cycle. Instead, the Dual Inverter Compressor™ constantly adjusts its speed to maintain desired temperature levels with minimal fluctuation. This intelligent operation not only provides a more stable and comfortable environment but also saves significant energy by eliminating wasteful power cycles.

Built for the demanding Gulf climate, this technology delivers cooling up to 60% faster than conventional models while running at noticeably quieter volumes. Its durability and reliable performance, even in the highest ambient temperatures, make it the ideal solution for achieving both comfort and efficiency.

Smart Cooling for Sustainable Living

LG empowers homeowners to take an active role in energy conservation through its smart connectivity platform, LG ThinQ™. This app transforms LG air conditioners into intelligent devices that can be monitored and controlled from anywhere via a smartphone, turning energy management into a seamless part of a connected lifestyle.

With ThinQ™, users can remotely adjust settings, schedule operations, and, most importantly, monitor their real-time energy consumption. This visibility encourages more mindful usage and allows homeowners to take advantage of features like Active Energy Control to optimize cooling and reduce power usage on demand. By putting sophisticated energy management tools directly into the user's hands, LG is making sustainable living more convenient and accessible than ever before.

Uncompromising Comfort and Well-being

LG's commitment to sustainability does not come at the expense of comfort. The brand's philosophy of "Life's Good" is embodied in solutions that enhance well-being without compromise. The same efficiency that saves energy also delivers a superior cooling experience, providing rapid relief from extreme heat while maintaining a quiet, peaceful indoor atmosphere. Furthermore, many LG air conditioners feature advanced filtration systems that help reduce airborne allergens, contributing to a healthier home environment.

By choosing LG's advanced cooling solutions, consumers are not just investing in a home appliance; they are adopting a smarter lifestyle and becoming active participants in the UAE's journey towards a sustainable future. To explore the full range of smart, energy-efficient air conditioners, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/tropical-split-air-conditioners

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

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