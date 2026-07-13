LG BECON cloud and AI-powered predictive maintenance help businesses transition from reactive repairs to continuous, optimized cooling performance.



NEWS SUMMARY

LG highlighting its data-driven HVAC operations, powered by the LG BECON cloud and AI diagnostics, to help businesses transition from reactive "break-and-fix" maintenance to proactive, predictive cooling management.

Summer puts extreme pressure on commercial cooling systems. Proactive management prevents costly operational downtime, lowers emergency repair expenses, and optimizes energy consumption during peak periods.

The LG BECON (Building Energy Control) cloud system features a Total Management System (TMS) and a Total Maintenance Service that continuously monitors equipment health, refrigerant levels, and operational anomalies in real-time.

Businesses can improve energy efficiency, extend the lifespan of their HVAC assets, and ensure uninterrupted comfort for occupants during high-temperature months.

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer heat in the Middle East reaching melting point levels, LG Electronics (LG) is on hand with its latest data-driven HVAC solutions, designed to help commercial businesses proactively manage cooling performance during the high-demand hotter months.

By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based monitoring, the HVAC specialist is enabling facilities to move away from traditional, reactive maintenance toward predictive operations that improve energy efficiency, system reliability, and occupant comfort.

LG Electronics Delivers Data-Driven HVAC Solutions to Enable Proactive Commercial Cooling This Summer

Addressing the Vulnerabilities of Summer Cooling

Summer introduces extreme thermal loads that test the limits of commercial HVAC systems, and standard reactive maintenance – waiting for a system to break down before fixing it – often results in emergency repair costs, disrupted business operations, and uncomfortable indoor environments.

To address these challenges, LG's data-driven approach focuses on early detection, whereby continuously analyzing performance data, LG's HVAC solutions identify potential system failures and operational declines before they lead to unexpected shutdowns.

AI-Powered Diagnostics and LG BECON Cloud

At the core of LG's proactive maintenance strategy is the LG BECON (Building Energy Control) cloud system; a digital platform that connects commercial HVAC systems directly to LG's monitoring infrastructure, providing real-time data collection and analysis.

Key features of the system include:

Continuous System Monitoring: The LG BECON cloud tracks critical operational parameters, including pressure, temperature, and current, to establish a performance baseline and spot anomalies early.

The LG BECON cloud tracks critical operational parameters, including pressure, temperature, and current, to establish a performance baseline and spot anomalies early. Refrigerant Diagnostics: The platform automatically monitors refrigerant levels. Detecting and correcting slow leaks early prevents compressor strain and avoids sudden system failures during peak summer heat.

The platform automatically monitors refrigerant levels. Detecting and correcting slow leaks early prevents compressor strain and avoids sudden system failures during peak summer heat. LG BECON cloud TMS (Total Management System): This integrated system allows facility managers to monitor and manage energy usage and system status across multiple zones or tenants from a single interface, optimizing overall building efficiency.

From Reactive Repairs to Predictive Management

By utilizing AI-powered diagnostics, LG's system analyzes historical performance trends to predict when components are likely to require service – rather than scheduling maintenance based on arbitrary calendar dates or waiting for a component to fail – meaning businesses can schedule targeted service visits.

Crucially, this predictive model reduces unnecessary maintenance checks, lowers labor costs, and promises that parts are serviced or replaced only when actual operational data indicates a need.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Benefits

HVAC systems operating with undetected faults or clogged components can also consume significantly more energy to maintain target indoor temperatures. LG's real-time monitoring, however, helps guarantee that systems operate at their designed efficiency levels, lowering energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions during high-demand summer periods.

"Traditional HVAC maintenance often leaves businesses vulnerable to the hottest days of the year," said Yong Joon (Michael) Park, ES Division, VP MEA "Through the LG BECON cloud and our AI-driven diagnostic tools, we are helping our partners transition to a predictive model that secures operational continuity, lowers energy costs, and ensures a comfortable indoor environment all summer long."

To learn more about LG's comprehensive HVAC solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac.

About LG Electronics ES Company

The LG ES Company offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac