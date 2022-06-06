Locus Unveils Order-to-Delivery Dispatch Management Platform to Transform Complex Last-Mile Logistics Operations

Debuted at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium, the new solution combines the power of advanced algorithms and intuitive automation to streamline logistics complexities, improve customer experience, and turn Last-Mile into a profitable business function

SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading-edge technology company solving Last-Mile logistics challenges, today announced the launch of its order-to-delivery dispatch management platform during the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, Florida.

Locus' real-world dispatch management solution helps enterprises seamlessly manage all stages of Last-Mile fulfillment on a single, integrated platform and transform these operations into strategic growth centers for their business. Advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation learn from previous outcomes to drive more efficient dispatch planning, scheduling, and routing, and increased visibility, capacity, and carrier management under an integrated API-ready solution help streamline logistics complexities, maximize operational efficiency, and improve end-user experiences. In turn, this helps strengthen brand reputation, sustain customer loyalty, and transform Last-Mile operations into strategic growth centers for business.

According to Gartner, "The increase in e-commerce operations required businesses to adapt to the pace of quickly changing customer demands to remain competitive. Many of the vendors have adjusted their applications to further support B2C and last-mile operations, providing customer engagement and other capabilities specific to last-mile operations like the use of external fleets."

Locus is recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies1.

"In today's competitive landscape, quick and on-time deliveries are non-negotiable to customer satisfaction, retention, and growth," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. "But while many companies might see Last-Mile logistics as simply a means to an end, they might not realize that optimizing these efforts can actually contribute to the bottom line. From order capture to post-fulfillment, brands that strategically tap the right technology and processes at all stages are able to better service their customers and keep them coming back for more. As we seek to grow and adapt our solutions alongside our customers, our global Last-Mile optimization platform will be especially critical in unlocking the potential for better business like never before."

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 13 December 2021.

About Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: Last-Mile logistics. Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations into growth centers through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, and more – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

