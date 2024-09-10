Lynk & Co 06 Launch in Kuwait, Unveiling a Stylish B-Segment SUV to the Middle East

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5th, Lynk & Co officially launched the highly anticipated Lynk & Co 06, a stylish and high-quality B-segment SUV in Kuwait, providing local consumers with an enhanced and futuristic mobility solution. With its entry into the Middle East, Lynk & Co 06 also elevates contemporary driving experience and signifies a substantial advancement in expanding regional presence of the brand.

Leveraging its global design and resources, Lynk & Co 06 merges advanced technology with superior quality and refined styling. Its fashionable exterior embodies urban aesthetics, while its dynamic performance ensures an outstanding driving experience. With its pronounced urban exploration characteristics, Lynk & Co 06 is increasingly capturing the interest and enthusiasm in Kuwaiti market as anticipation for this unique model continues to grow.

Lynk & Co 06 distinguishes itself through its "Mega-city Contrast" design philosophy, capturing the spirit of urban exploration and the boundless possibilities of city life. Among the range of color options offered for Lynk & Co 06 in Kuwait, the striking hues of Sonic Green and Pastel Lilac are crafted to enchant local community and to provide differentiated highlights on roads. The front grille, inspired by urban skylines, harmonizes with the energy cube taillights, which draw inspiration from city lights reflecting on water.

Lynk & Co 06 presents sporty performance, remarkable capabilities, and outstanding handling. It is equipped with a robust powertrain delivering a maximum of 181 Ps horsepower and 290 N•m of torque. The chassis system incorporates an advanced four-wheel independent suspension, with a MacPherson strut at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear, enhancing both smoothness and agility. Additionally, Lynk & Co 06 achieves a braking distance of just 36.2 meters at 100 km/h, providing a safe driving experience.

As the urban-functional SUV within the Lynk & Co product lineup, Lynk & Co 06 has already received widespread acclaim in different markets. The launch in Kuwait underscored the significant interest and anticipation for this modern high-end international brand in the GCC market. Moving forward, Lynk & Co will continue to further provide extraordinary mobility solutions to more global consumers, enriching urban living with technological sophistication.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

