Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Returns to Marrakech and Clinches Another Race Win

MARRAKECH, Morocco, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co Cyan Racing showcased remarkable performance at the Marrakech race track during the 2024 TCR World Touring Car Cup on May 3rd and 4th. Ma Qinghua drove Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car to win the second round, while Yann Ehrlacher and Santiago Urrutia claimed first and second place, respectively, in the first round. Since 2019, Lynk & Co has solidified its position as a significant force in global motorsport culture by achieving outstanding results. With a total of six world championships, including four team championships and two driver championships, the brand has exemplified the philosophy of "more than a car" through its exceptional achievements.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Wins Two FIA TCR World Tour Victories in Morocco

The championship-winning Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car is based on the Lynk & Co 03 production model and has undergone professional racing modifications while retaining the 2.0T factory engine and chassis system. The Lynk & Co 03 models have outstanding sporting genes because of the CMA platform, which lays a strong foundation for the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car's improvements. With specific adjustments in braking, suspension, and power to suit the hot environment and characteristics of the Marrakech circuit in May, the 03 TCR race car, driven by Ma Qinghua, Yann Ehrlacher, and Santiago Urrutia, achieved two championships and one runner-up position. This outstanding performance validates the exceptional capabilities of Lynk & Co 03 series vehicles.

Circuit Moulay El Hassan, at 1.701 km, is the shortest in this year's TCR World Tour. It features an anti-clockwise layout with 8 corners and a long straight. Known for its medium to low-speed corners, the T6-T8 triple corner combination and downhill gradient demands precise chassis control and torque output.

Ma Qinghua had previous experience racing at the Moroccan circuit, and this time, he participated in the second round of the competition. Based on the performance and experience of the other two drivers in the first round, as well as a profound understanding of the natural environment and track conditions, targeted adjustments were made to the 03 TCR race car. In addition to achieving a weight reduction of 20 kg, the site's BOP (Balance of Performance) specifically limited the engine power to 97.5% and controlled the ground clearance of the chassis to 80 mm. In a 35-degree Celsius environment, it won the championship in the best racing condition. After the race, Ma Qinghua shared his delight and stated, "I'm super happy! I've raced here before, but this is my first victory and I enjoy it a lot. A big thanks to everyone in the team, back home at the Cyan Racing HQ, Lynk & Co and Geely Group Motorsport. Let's continue this feeling for the remaining part of the season."

Lynk & Co is an automotive brand designed for the new generation of open urbanites. The brand continuously gains experience from racing, incorporating race car technology and design into its production models, enhancing handling and reliability. With Lynk & Co 03 series leading the way, Lynk & Co adheres to the brand philosophy of "more than a car," making its automotive products and continuously evolving into a beloved new premium automotive brand among consumers worldwide.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407583/Lynk___Co_Cyan_Racing_Wins_Two_FIA_TCR_World.jpg