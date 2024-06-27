Lynk & Co Signify Stable Advancement with its Reach in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lynk & Co Center in Riyadh officially opened its doors on June 26th, 2024. This marks the third Lynk & Co Center in Saudi Arabia since Lynk & Co entered the market in May last year, following the establishments in Dammam and Jeddah. As part of its steadily expanding plan in the Middle East, Lynk & Co has significantly accelerated the pace of opening new stores.

Lynk & Co Launches in Riyadh

The center's advantageous location ensures easy access to the bustling commercial district. Situated at 8213 Northern Ring Rd, Al Qadisiyyah, Riyadh, the Lynk & Co Center is strategically positioned adjacent to the major Northern Ring Road.

The Lynk & Co Center in Riyadh is a spacious and elegant space, covering approximately 1600 square meters. It offers a complete range of services including sales, after-sales services, and spare parts sales. As part of Lynk & Co's "More than a car" concept, the center stands as a remarkable symbol of contemporary automotive aesthetics. The center features a modern design with transparent glass curtain walls, allowing natural light to flood the space. The white color scheme and chandeliers add a touch of sophistication. The second floor includes a dedicated coffee area for customers to relax. The center goes beyond a traditional showroom, providing an immersive and unforgettable automotive experience that combines innovation and comfort.

The product lineup in the store mirrors that of other centers in Saudi Arabia. Influenced by European design, Lynk & Co's vehicles showcase a harmonious blend of style and functionality. Lynk & Co 01 distinguishes itself as a spacious and comfortable compact SUV, while Lynk & Co 03 and Lynk & Co 03+ take center stage, offering exhilarating performance with enhanced power. Lynk & Co 05 captivates with its stylish crossover aesthetics and advanced entertainment features, whereas Lynk & Co 09, a luxurious seven-seat full-size SUV, seamlessly blends remarkable performance, premium materials, and advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.

As the third Lynk & Co Center in Saudi Arabia, the grand opening of Lynk & Co Center in Riyadh further solidifies Lynk & Co's presence in the Middle East. The center embodies the brand philosophy of "More than a car" through immersive and sensory experiences, aiming to provide a diverse and high-quality car-buying service for a broader audience of customers in the Middle East.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

