Lynk & Co to Showcase Its Innovative Models at Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co has announced it will showcase a diverse range of models, including its much-anticipated advanced vehicles featuring EM-P, at the upcoming Beijing International Automotive Exhibition from April 25 to May 4, 2024, themed "Urban Playground". The company will unveil 07 EM-P, and announce its pre-sale price and plans for a full launch in China.

Born digital and crafted in Sweden, the models on display exemplify the deep integration of global resources and technological synergy. Lynk & Co has developed multi-powertrain options that can meet the various needs of users. Kitted out with the EM-P, the 07 EM-P brings new experiences with original design, four seats with equivalent features, with much-enhanced intelligent driving performance. The model takes driving performance and control to the next level, providing a high-performance induction engine driving experience.

Epitomizing the essence of "More Than A Car," Lynk & Co provides visitors with a highly immersive and stylish viewing experience tailored to captivate a younger demographic of drivers. Through CO: VR, attendees can delve into virtual reality and experience firsthand the powerful control Lynk & Co offers. CO: Racing further immerses visitors in the exhilarating performance of Lynk & Co's racing heritage, showcased in the World Touring Car Racing simulation area. Additionally, CO: Theater and CO: FFEE will be available, each promising a sensory extravaganza and highlighting Lynk & Co's automotive innovations.

Located at exhibition hall W4, booth W407 at the China International Exhibition Center, Shunyi Pavilion, Lynk & Co invites attendees to explore the future of automotive technology with a rich and diverse booth and product experience. Visitors will experience the advanced capabilities of Lynk & Co's and discover features that position Lynk & Co as a new global premium brand.

About Lynk & Co

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is a global automotive brand that dares to challenge the established automotive industry, with an offering that meets the needs of a new generation of open urbanites. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

