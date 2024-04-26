Lynk & Co's EM-P Takes Center Stage at Beijing Auto Show

BEIJING, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co captivated visitors at the Beijing Auto Show with its EM-P, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain based on the Lynk E-Motive platform. The EM-P, showcased in models such as the 06EM-P, 07EM-P, 08EM-P, and 09EM-P, garnered considerable attention and acclaim for its significantly extended driving ranges and supercharged performance. It improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions while delivering a more comfortable, seamless driving experience with increased power and control.

Lynk & Co showcases vehicles featuring EM-P at the Beijing Auto Show EM-P technology showcase

The main drive motor of Lynk & Co's EM-P boasts a power output of up to 160 kW, with the electric four-wheel drive mode achieving a total power of 436 kW, enabling rapid 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.6 seconds. The synergy between the drive motor and hybrid engine delivers strong mid-speed acceleration, ensuring safe and decisive overtaking maneuvers. Lynk & Co's EM-P features direct and parallel drive modes with the hybrid engine regulating speed across three gears which maintains torque and minimizes power loss at any battery level, ensuring quick acceleration and consistent power delivery.

Vehicles equipped with Lynk & Co's EM-P have a maximum range of up to 245 km and a combined range exceeding 1,000 km, with the highest recorded at over 1,400 km, which can significantly reduce range anxiety for car owners.

Lynk & Co's 09EM-P vehicle showcased at the show features a luxurious cockpit, a 15.4-inch ultra-clear central control large screen, with a pure electric range of 160km and a cruising range of 1100km. It has passed 175 battery safety tests and won a gold medal in the large SUV group in the World Intelligent Driving Challenge 2023.

In 2023, Lynk & Co's sales exceeded 220,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 22.3%, with new energy vehicle sales maintaining growth for six consecutive months, reaching 55.3% of overall sales by the end of 2023. Lynk & Co's innovative automotive products are uniquely poised in a competitive market to continue to bring consumers a better driving experience.

About Lynk & Co

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is a global automotive brand that dares to challenge the established automotive industry, with an offering that meets the needs of a new generation of open urbanites. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398498/Lynk___Co_showcases_vehicles_featuring_EM_P_at_the_Beijing_Auto_Show.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398499/EM_P_technology_showcase.jpg