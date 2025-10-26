STARS OF SCIENCE CROWNS SEASON 17 WINNER

Laid Dardabou from Algeria named Top Arab Innovator on Qatar Foundation's flagship edutainment program

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 17 of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Stars of Science concluded on a high note! The Arab world's leading edutainment show, all about inspiring young minds through science, innovation, and entrepreneurship, saw Laid Dardabou, a bright scientific mind from Algeria, crowned the Top Arab Innovator. After months of hard work, learning, and creating prototypes, this finale was truly memorable.

Stars of Science season 17 winner, Laid Dardabou from Algeria, for his invention, a smartwatch-based system that tracks biomarkers such as Vitamin D and serotonin to detect early signs of depression and anxiety. Algerian winner Laid Dardabou (middle) claims the title of Top Arab Innovator in season 17 of Stars of Science.

In a moment of celebration, Khalid Aljumaily announced Laid Dardabou's victory with 'ViDa', a smartwatch-integrated system that estimates Vitamin D levels and helps users take preventive action before mental health symptoms arise. Dardabou's invention impressed judges for its potential to blend biotechnology with emotional well-being, addressing a global challenge through accessible, everyday technology.

Upon being named the winner, Dardabou said: "This win is deeply personal. It began with someone I love - and it became my mission to make sure others never feel helpless in the same way. Stars of Science gave me the courage to believe that compassion and science together can save lives. This award isn't the end, it's a beginning."

Second place was awarded to Razan Salem Bahabri, from Saudi Arabia, for her project 'Teleab', a wearable rehabilitation gaming system that turns physical therapy into an interactive, data-driven experience. Bahabri's innovation empowers patients to recover through play while enabling doctors to monitor progress remotely. Her project represents a leap forward in digital health, offering a compassionate and accessible solution for home-based recovery.

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) President, Rama Chakaki congratulated the finalists, saying: "Each of this season's innovators has shown us the true power of purpose-driven science. Their ideas merge empathy, creativity, and impact - and that's exactly the kind of innovation the world needs right now. At QSTP, we're proud to support Stars of Science as it continues to transform ideas into solutions that can improve lives, inspire the next generation, and strengthen the region's innovation ecosystem."

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 17 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

