MIAX Chairman and CEO Thomas P. Gallagher Named Chief Executive of the Year by FOW

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that its Chairman and CEO Thomas P. Gallagher was named Chief Executive of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2026 held on February 12 in London.

Mr. Gallagher is one of MIAX's principal founders, becoming chairman in 2008 and leading the company since 2012 when the first of its MIAX electronic options exchanges launched. Since then, he has overseen MIAX's growth from a single options exchange to a global exchange group currently operating eight exchanges across options, futures, equities, and international markets. In 2025, Mr. Gallagher led the company through its initial public offering and secondary offering, the launch of the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform, the announcement of its strategic sale of 90% of MIAXdx, the launch of the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami, and the acquisition of TISE.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized with this prestigious award by FOW," said Mr. Gallagher in his acceptance remarks. "Receiving this award means a great deal since this past year has been nothing short of extraordinary for MIAX and it reflects the significant milestones we have achieved. As you know, success is never a solo effort and I would like to dedicate this award to the entire MIAX team for its vision, commitment, and contributions over the past 18 years. Thank you again to FOW and the editorial team for this tremendous honor and congratulations to this year's other winners."

For over two decades, the FOW International Awards have celebrated excellence, innovation, and leadership across the global derivatives industry. Established as one of the most trusted accolades in the market, these awards spotlight firms and individuals whose achievements are redefining the future of derivatives.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

