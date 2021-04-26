Mindtree and Duck Creek Collaborate with UPC Insurance to Drive its Digital Transformation Initiative Forward

- UPC Insurance to provide enhanced customer experience through SaaS-based core systems and its new flagship InsurTech company, Skyway Technologies

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, has partnered with Duck Creek to improve customer experience for UPC Insurance customers through the implementation of SaaS-based core systems. This includes policy, billing, claims, data insights, and insurance technology solutions as well as the consolidation of multiple applications on a single integrated platform, made possible with Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.

UPC Insurance is a premier specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance in the coastal U.S. for personal and commercial properties. With heightening customer expectations around fast and convenient processing of claims, UPC Insurance has successfully modernized its IT systems so that they can improve operational efficiencies and process claims in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

"Our partnership with Mindtree and Duck Creek has led to the launch of our latest company, Skyway Technologies. Skyway.com will offer Direct-to-Consumer personal lines homeowners' products, allowing for a true multi-channel experience for UPC customers" said Chris Griffith, President of Skyway Technologies and CIO of UPC Insurance. "By accelerating our digital transformation efforts, with help from experienced partners like Mindtree and Duck Creek, we are able to adapt more quickly and bring innovation to our customers along the coast."

Digitally-enabled, UPC Insurance provides customers with faster intake of first notice of loss (FNOL), touchless claims handling, enhanced payment capabilities including digital payments, and improved customer service on its self-service channels. Additionally, new product launches and product updates can now happen in weeks vs. months. Leveraging analytics across the organization, UPC Insurance can take an insights-driven approach to optimizing customer experiences, gaining competitive advantage.

"We applaud UPC Insurance for taking bold new initiatives to become the premier carrier of catastrophe insurance in the U.S. and modernizing its core systems to achieve its digital transformation objectives," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "Together with Duck Creek, we are able to ensure on-time, on-budget delivery of solutions – allowing UPC Insurance to deploy new products at the speed of business, and to provide its customers with an improved digital experience."

"This digital transformation represents a significant step forward for UPC, and is yet another signal that evergreen SaaS technologies are the new standard in P&C insurance," said Matt Foster, COO of Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek OnDemand will let UPC focus on offering the new products and customer experiences its policyholders expect – while our team provides all the services, support, and computing resources it needs to forge ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Together with Mindtree, we are proud to congratulate UPC on this important milestone in its continued growth and success."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 23,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

