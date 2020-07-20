Mindtree Partners with Husqvarna Group to Drive Digital Transformation

Gardening product manufacturer shifts toward product IT operating model to increase agility

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced it has been commissioned by Husqvarna Group to provide DevOps-centric SAP services to help drive the company's digital transformation initiatives.

Mindtree will partner with Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division, based in Germany, which is the leading brand for high-quality garden tools in Europe. Mindtree's engagement with Gardena will focus on helping the company accelerate its digital transformation efforts. The company seeks to gain better visibility into its operations, more effectively improve service and product offerings across sales and service channels and optimize its supply chain.

"Husqvarna Group and its Gardena Division are well-known global brands positioned at the forefront of their industry, and we are delighted to be their global partner," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, Mindtree. "Our unique product IT operating approach will help to accelerate Husqvarna's product lifecycle – from ideation to development to release – enabling the business meet customer demand more effectively."

Mindtree will apply agile and DevOps concepts to help Gardena develop and deploy SAP applications at a faster pace to meet the business demands of the digital age. This partnership contributes to the company's goal of transitioning from a shared services center to a DevOps-enabled product IT operating model.

Breaking down silos between application development and IT operations will enable tighter collaboration leading to faster time to market for new software and app releases. At the core of this approach are continuous delivery methods that combine agile, DevOps and automation, releasing software changes on demand with a high degree of confidence in quality.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 290+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Tanuja Singh

Mindtree

+91-9741000266

[email protected]

UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter Communications

+1-978-518-4542

[email protected]

EUROPE

Edward Stevenson

Hotwire

+44 (0) 783-459-7877

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mindtree