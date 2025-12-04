Mitrade CFD Broker Caps 2025 With New Licence, Expanded Market Access and Record 16 Awards Amid a 20% Expansion in Its User Base

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade, a global CFD trading platform and broker regulated by ASIC, CySEC, CIMA, FSC and FSCA, serves traders in more than 119 countries. The platform focuses on accessibility, transparency and responsible trading, supported by multi-licence oversight and comprehensive education.

The 2025 reporting cycle clear expansion across several operational and market areas, including:

A new FSCA licence , strengthening Mitrade's regulatory presence

, strengthening Mitrade's regulatory presence A broadened product offering , increasing from 500 to 800 CFD instruments .

, increasing from 500 to . Three additional customer support languages —German, Italian and Arabic—raising CX coverage to 12 languages .

—German, Italian and Arabic—raising CX coverage to . Four new platform languages —Thai, Italian, Arabic and German—expanding to 16 languages .

—Thai, Italian, Arabic and German—expanding to . A 20% increase in the global user base , growing from 5 million to 6 million .

, growing from 5 million to . Two million new app downloads , bringing total downloads to 14.6 million .

, bringing total downloads to . Sixteen international awards in 2025, lifting the cumulative total to 56 awards, the platform's highest annual recognition to date.

"These milestones highlight meaningful progress across oversight, accessibility and user engagement," Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU, said. "A broader product range, support capabilities and clearer regulatory alignment continue to guide how Mitrade's community participates responsibly."

Mitrade's intuitive platform, anchored by proprietary technology, enables fast execution and multi-device accessibility, and user-friendly navigation. Market coverage and multilingual support shape an inclusive environment aligned with Mitrade's mission to foster equitable participation in the global CFD sector.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. They are not suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing money, which may exceed your initial investment.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg