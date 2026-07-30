Mitrade Enters Bloomberg.com Partnership as MENA's Rapidly Shifting Outlook Makes Financial Context Imperative

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning broker Mitrade today announced a partnership with Bloomberg.com as energy markets, policy decisions and cross-border capital flows reshape financial conditions across MENA. The relationship advances a clear principle: informed trading begins by looking beyond immediate price action and connecting the dots.

Geopolitical events this year have exposed the speed at which the financial picture shifts. Disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has shown how a single shock can set off repricing across energy markets, rate expectations, currencies, commodities and equities. For traders, keeping pace requires more than following headlines; it means understanding how volatility travels from one market to the next. This understanding must be grounded in credible reporting, rigorous analysis, expert insight and dependable data.

"Across MENA, market understanding depends on seeing how regional developments connect to global forces," said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. "We are beginning the partnership in Australia by offering Bloomberg.com subscriptions to selected Mitrade Pro clients. Beyond this initial initiative, our relationship with Bloomberg.com reflects a broader brand synergy around credible information and trader education. This alignment matters in MENA, a region whose economic influence extends well beyond its borders. As a global broker, we see meaningful scope to explore the partnership's wider potential over time."

Mitrade recently expanded its global product range with more than 300 new CFD instruments. It was also named Best Broker Education Global by International Business Magazine—one of 65 global and regional industry awards the broker has received to date.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are leveraged financial products and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.