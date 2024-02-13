Orisha | Openbravo Recognised in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha | Openbravo, belonging to the Orisha group, has announced today that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers (1).

"We are really proud about this recognition, which we believe confirms again our strong trajectory in the retail space in recent years and 2023 especially, thanks to the fantastic work of our team. We firmly believe that we have a great product ready to help retail chains respond efficiently to today and future challenges, driven by fast-changing shoppers expectations.", said Marco de Vries, CEO of Orisha | Openbravo.

According to Gartner, "over the past 12 to 18 months, unified commerce platforms anchored by POS have become an even more critical component within a retail technology ecosystem. This is due, in part, to the extensibility and scalability that the platforms afford, but more significantly, due to the requirement to meet new and emerging customer expectations at scale."

"This is just the beginning of a fantastic 2024 with a lot more great announcements to come, demonstrating the value we deliver to retail chains seeking to consistently deliver frictionless unified commerce customer experiences across all channels and more immersive in-store experiences for customers and associates", added de Vries.

This announcement comes after another recognition last July by Gartner which identified Orisha | Openbravo in its Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2023 (2).

About Orisha | Openbravo

Leveraging its fully modular and high-performance SaaS platform in the cloud, Orisha | Openbravo, as part of the Orisha group, enables retail chains to accelerate their unified commerce strategies, delivering excellent shopping experiences to customers and employees and increasing agility and innovativeness of their operations.

With international clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Miniso, Norauto, Sharaf DG, SMCP, and Toys 'R' Us Iberia, who have a presence in more than 50 countries, Orisha | Openbravo today has over 10,000 back office users and more than 40,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and others, managing over 20 billion euros annually in sales transactions.

To learn more visit openbravo.com and orisha.com .

