Qatar Foundation's Stars of Science Season 16 Announces Top Seven Innovations

Trending Mindset Among Arab Innovators

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After three casting rounds, seven contestants from season 16 of Qatar Foundation's Stars of Science have advanced to the pivotal 'Pitch It' stage. This unique edutainment TV initiative offers Arab innovators a platform to turn ideas into practical solutions with the support of seasoned mentors. Contestants will push their scientific knowledge to the limit, competing against time and each other to present their groundbreaking ideas to a discerning panel of judges and ultimately win a share of the Grand Prize.

Following three casting rounds, seven contestants from Stars of Science season 16 have advanced to the 'Pitch It' stage, where they will compete for a chance to claim Top Arab Innovator of the season. The top seven contestants of Stars of Science season 16, from left to right: Mariam Montaser, Haytham Yahyaoui, Khadidja Fellah Arbi, Nada Raafat Elkharashi, Yaman Tayyar, Emma Sleiman, and Sanaa Belkoutbi. Stars of Science season 16 features an impressive lineup, with the top seven contestants showcasing groundbreaking innovations, guided by the show's jury of industry experts and longstanding host.

Each candidate in Stars of Science season 16 presents a unique innovation addressing critical regional and global challenges, showcasing the power of modern research, unprecedented information accessibility, and collaboration.

Prof. Fouad Mrad, a long-standing Stars of Science jury member, explains: "Today's innovators are exposed to a plethora of knowledge from around the world, shaping their perspectives and solutions." However, he also emphasizes the importance of developing solutions that cater to the specific needs of the Arab world rather than solely adopting global trends, especially in AI innovation driven by local language and data models. "Stars of Science is pivotal in guiding these young minds to create innovations that are relevant and beneficial to our region," Prof. Mrad adds.

Khadidja Fellah Arbi from Algeria, a holder of a Ph.D. in Biomedical Instrumentation, is developing an ECG-based Glucometer, a wearable, non-invasive device that uses AI to measure blood glucose levels via electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis. In mental health, particularly in diagnosing ADHD, Emma Sleiman from Lebanon is working with a team on the ADHD Multi-Model Classifier (VR Tracker), a VR system that diagnoses ADHD using EEG data, eye gaze, limb movement tracking, and cognitive performance metrics. At just 19 years old, Sleiman, a pre-medical student at the American University of Beirut (AUB), is driven by a desire to improve the diagnosis process for ADHD.

Addressing cost barriers in advanced medical treatments like gene therapy, which can exceed $1 million per patient, Yaman Tayyar from Syria, a Ph.D. holder from Griffith University, Australia, is developing a novel microfluidic mixer to manufacture Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) for the delivery of Gene Medicine. This kit aims to simplify gene therapy creation, making it affordable and accessible to researchers worldwide.

To tackle antibiotic resistance, which causes at least 700,000 deaths globally each year, Mariam Montaser from Egypt, who holds a master's degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of Nottingham in the UK, is working on a Testing Kit for Bacterial Respiratory Infections. This point-of-care tool uses a nasopharyngeal swab and colorimetric changes to identify bacterial traits, helping people make informed decisions about antibiotic use.

Further pushing the limits of healthcare, Haytham Yahyaoui from Tunisia, who holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Quebec, is creating the Alzheimer Early Detection Application. This mobile app uses AI and machine learning to diagnose early-stage Alzheimer's by analyzing linguistic and acoustic aspects of recorded voices, inspired by his elderly neighbor's struggles with memory loss.

Pivoting to another critical global concern, environmental sustainability, Nada Raafat Elkharashi's response to the millions of tons of electronic waste annually is the invention of the Self-Powering Biosticker (Electric Skin), a biomaterial generating enough electricity from air humidity using protein nanowires from bacteria, aiming to power small electronic devices. Elkharashi, who holds an MFA in Interdisciplinary Design from Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, is motivated by witnessing the challenges faced by individuals in regions with unstable electricity supplies.

Preserving cultural heritage with technology is another hot topic. Inspired by her passion for preserving the cultural heritage of Morocco, home to over 41,000 mosques, Sanaa Belkoutbi introduced the Mosque Drone Inspector, an unmanned flying drone equipped with RGB cameras and machine learning to analyze mosque internal structures, blending tradition with modern technology. Belkoutbi is an accomplished technology and communications engineer with a specialization in embedded systems from the University of Marrakech.

Stars of Science will air from 7 September 2024 to 19 October 2024 on five channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

