Republic of Cyprus becomes the first EU member state to join the Digital Cooperation Organization

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) welcomed the Republic of Cyprus as the latest member state as it becomes the first European Union country to join the DCO, an international organization that aims to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy to drive sustainable growth and empower nations.







The Republic of Cyprus, represented by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy (DMRID), will become the 11th nation to join DCO.

The accession of the Republic of Cyprus to the DCO was marked in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Cyprus, attended by government officials, Ambassadors, industry representatives and business organizations, and local media.

H.E. Kyriacos Kokkinos, the Deputy Minister to the President for Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy said: "The Republic of Cyprus is very pleased to be joining the DCO and becoming a part of this great effort to accelerate the growth of the digital economy and build a sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future for all», adding that "In the face of many challenges, and while socioeconomic global developments and technological evolutions continue to take place and evolve, international cooperation in the digital sphere is a powerful investment in our shared future."

According to the Deputy Minister, Cyprus' national ambitions and strategic objectives fully align with the DCO's mission and expressed the government's great pride in being part of this exciting journey, sharing knowledge and experience with the global community. "As the first EU member state to join the DCO, and a natural crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa", said Mr. Kokkinos, "Cyprus aspires to act as a bridge between nations, people, and ideas, facilitating communication, collaboration, and knowledge transfer."

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO welcomed Cyprus as a new member state: "We are very pleased that the Republic of Cyprus has chosen to become the eleventh member state of the DCO, today with the leadership of Cyprus, marks a major milestone for DCO, where the 1st European nation has joined the DCO. We are focused on fostering an international ecosystem for knowledge sharing and cooperation to promote digital prosperity for all, and the accession of Cyprus is an important milestone as we grow the DCO's reach into a global organization with member states that reflect a diversity of experience and strategic approaches.

"Many of the strategic initiatives that have been undertaken by Cyprus are in alignment with the DCO's own objectives, such as programs to reduce barriers for digital startups and to foster entrepreneurship; and initiatives to advance inclusion for women, youth, and other underrepresented populations in the digital economy. Cyprus is also a good example of how nations can use smart policies and strategies to create a solid foundation for an equitable digital economy, and we look forward to engaging Cypriot expertise with the rest of the DCO to share knowledge, experience, and best practice on driving digital prosperity."

