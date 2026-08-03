Roborock Saros 20 Arrives in the UAE & Saudi Arabia - Redefining Clean for Modern Homes

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the global leader in home robotics, announced that its flagship robot vacuum, Saros 20, is now officially available across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As the brand's flagship offering, Saros 20 tackles the unique cleaning challenges faced by Gulf households every day with its exceptional threshold-climbing capability, deep carpet cleaning performance, and intelligent navigation system – redefining what "clean" means for modern homes.

Built for Spacious Middle Eastern Homes

Roborock

Homes across the Gulf region are defined by large floor plans, open-concept living areas, and a diverse mix of floor surfaces – from marble and ceramic tiles in common areas to plush, luxurious carpets in majlis and bedrooms. However, high sliding door tracks and stepped transitions between rooms have long been the Achilles' heel of conventional robot vacuums, often leaving users to manually carry or rescue their stuck devices.

Saros 20 changes that entirely with its breakthrough AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, an intelligent mobility system that combines advanced vision technology with adaptive algorithms to easily conquer double-layer thresholds up to 4.5 + 4.3 cm. This ensures uninterrupted room-to-room cleaning – from the kitchen to the majlis, from hallways to bedrooms. This capability is especially valuable for the large homes and complex layouts commonly found across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, making seamless, whole-home cleaning a reality.

Carpet Care That Protects What Matters Most

Gulf households' love for rich, deep-pile carpets and handwoven rugs demands cleaning devices that are both thorough and gentle. Saros 20 delivers with an industry-first dynamic chassis elevation feature: when a carpet is detected, the robot intelligently raises its body to the optimal height, allowing its powerful 36,000Pa HyperForce suction to penetrate deep into carpet fibers and remove embedded dust, while automatically lifting the spinning mops to keep the carpet completely dry – a critical feature for preserving expensive floor coverings in the region's hot climate.

Smart Navigation with Precision Obstacle Avoidance

For villas and apartments often exceeding 300 square meters, Saros 20 is equipped with the upgraded StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, which samples its surroundings at a frequency 21 times higher than traditional LDS navigation. It recognizes over 300 common household objects (such as cables, slippers, and pet toys) with millimeter-level precision for accurate obstacle avoidance and edge cleaning. Paired with the FlexiArm™ extendable side brush, it achieves zero-gap edge cleaning – leaving no corner for dust to hide.

All-in-One Dock for Total Hands-Free Maintenance

The all-new RockDock takes self-maintenance to the next level. It washes the dual spinning mops with water heated up to 100°C, effectively dissolving grease and removing 99.99% of bacteria (TÜV-verified), then dries them with 55°C warm air to prevent musty odors – especially practical in the humid coastal climates of cities like Dubai and Jeddah. The auto-empty dust bag holds up to 65 days' worth of dust and dirt, drastically reducing daily maintenance. An optional Refill and Drainage System is also available for complete water automation, perfectly suited to the fast-paced Gulf lifestyle.

The Roborock Saros 20 is now available through authorized retailers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit the Roborock UAE&SA official website or your nearest retail store.

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