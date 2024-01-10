Schneider Electric appoints Amel Chadli as the new Gulf Cluster President

Empowerment and upskilling of local talent, women, and youth in the region among key priorities.

Driving innovation and growth in digital transformation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence technologies

Empowering partnerships across company stakeholders to drive impact and profitability

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Amel Chadli as the company's Gulf Cluster President.

Schneider Electric Appoints Amel Chadli as Gulf Cluster President

In her new role, Chadli will drive innovation and growth in digital transformation, sustainability, and energy management and industrial automation with artificial intelligence technologies across the Gulf region. Formerly, Chadli was the Vice President of Digital Energy and Energy Management Software - Middle East & Africa, leading the company's smart building, healthcare, and microgrid initiatives, contributing towards energy-efficient customer transformations.

"Schneider Electric's success in the UAE and the Gulf region has always been driven by its commitment towards people development and will always be at the heart of our growth engine. We will continue to invest in top local talents and attract emerging leaders, solidifying Schneider Electric position as the digital partner of choice for sustainability and efficiency," said Chadli.

Chadli also stressed the importance of Partnerships and synergies in the region with stakeholders including customers, partners, public sector, and academia. "As an 'Impact Company', Schneider Electric aims to collaborate on initiatives aligning with the collective aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous future."

Reflecting on her accomplishments over 19 years with the company, Chadli highlighted her role in Africa's energy evolution, ensuring equitable access to safe, reliable, sustainable power. An advocate for the UN Women Empowerment Principles in Africa. Chadli sits on the Executive Committee of RES4Africa, a foundation with a resolute dedication to supporting Africa's energy transition and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7).

Following Chadli's appointment, Ahmed Khashan, former President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, will take on as Senior Vice President Strategy and Business Development for International Operations at Schneider Electric covering the Middle East and Africa, India, South America & Pacific regions.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/

