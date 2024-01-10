Schneider Electric appoints Amel Chadli as the new Gulf Cluster President

  • Empowerment and upskilling of local talent, women, and youth in the region among key priorities.
  • Driving innovation and growth in digital transformation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence technologies
  • Empowering partnerships across company stakeholders to drive impact and profitability

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Amel Chadli as the company's Gulf Cluster President.

In her new role, Chadli will drive innovation and growth in digital transformation, sustainability, and energy management and industrial automation with artificial intelligence technologies across the Gulf region. Formerly, Chadli was the Vice President of Digital Energy and Energy Management Software - Middle East & Africa, leading the company's smart building, healthcare, and microgrid initiatives, contributing towards energy-efficient customer transformations.

"Schneider Electric's success in the UAE and the Gulf region has always been driven by its commitment towards people development and will always be at the heart of our growth engine. We will continue to invest in top local talents and attract emerging leaders, solidifying Schneider Electric position as the digital partner of choice for sustainability and efficiency," said Chadli.

Chadli also stressed the importance of Partnerships and synergies in the region with stakeholders including customers, partners, public sector, and academia. "As an 'Impact Company', Schneider Electric aims to collaborate on initiatives aligning with the collective aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous future."

Reflecting on her accomplishments over 19 years with the company, Chadli highlighted her role in Africa's energy evolution, ensuring equitable access to safe, reliable, sustainable power. An advocate for the UN Women Empowerment Principles in Africa. Chadli sits on the Executive Committee of RES4Africa, a foundation with a resolute dedication to supporting Africa's energy transition and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7).

Following Chadli's appointment, Ahmed Khashan, former President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, will take on as Senior Vice President Strategy and Business Development for International Operations at Schneider Electric covering the Middle East and Africa, India, South America & Pacific regions.

News Releases in Similar Topics

