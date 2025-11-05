"Seatpin is Changing the Rules of the Game: 'PinAI: The World's First AI-Powered Smart Event Ticket Assistant'"

Seatpin is revolutionizing the event ticketing process with its AI-powered chat interface, PinAI, for which it has applied for registration. Leaving behind the classical filtered search structure, PinAI establishes a natural dialogue with users, analyzing their needs in real-time and instantly offering the most suitable tickets from thousands of events.

Users can easily find the event they want by chatting with PinAI. Seatpin's Founder and CEO Galin Ananiev describes this experience: "A user can find the best ticket for an English football match while planning a suitable festival for their upcoming Amsterdam trip and purchase the ticket of their choice in just a few steps."

Thanks to its interface enriched with buttons and visual components, PinAI transforms the ticket purchasing process from a transaction into an intuitive and personalized experience.

In addition to ticket purchasing, Seatpin offers its users the opportunity to sell their own tickets. Very soon, through PinAI, users selling tickets will be able to manage their listings, reprice, and easily transfer their tickets. This way, users will be able to manage every stage of both buying and selling processes via a single chat screen.

Seatpin's ultimate goal is to provide a fully integrated chat-based ticket management and sales experience. This vision closely resembles OpenAI's new "apps" architecture that allows applications to run inside ChatGPT. However, Seatpin took this step weeks before the system was opened to the public, marking a pioneering success in the secondary ticket sector.

Aligned with OpenAI's vision, PinAI offers an intuitive user experience and stands as one of the first real-world applications of AI in the ticket marketplace world. Seatpin's innovative approach enables users to have a more natural, faster, and more accessible experience in the processes of buying and selling tickets.

