Shamal Holding breaks ground on exclusive Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai

New exclusive lifestyle luxury mixed-use development, opening in 2026, set to deliver a new standard of elevated living experience

Project will be led by renowned Dubai developer H&H Development alongside award-winning architects Studio Libeskind and interior design studio 1508 London

Originating from New York , the development will be the first Baccarat Hotel and Residences in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive ground-breaking ceremony, Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm which manages a unique portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has inaugurated the start of construction for the highly anticipated Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai.

From left to right: Miltos Bosinis, CEO, H&H Development, Francesco Cavalli, Design Manager - Development, H&H Development, Sudhin Siva, Vice President - Commercial Operations, Shamal Holding, Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, Shahab Lutfi, Co- founder, H&H Development, Craig Rooney, Vice President Development, Shamal Holding, Clive Ford, Development Director, H&H Development

Set to open in 2026, the new Downtown lifestyle development will include two crystal-inspired towers cutting a new feature into Dubai's skyline, containing Baccarat hotel suites and bespoke residences boasting the brand's signature design. The luxury offering will be complemented by exceptional dining experiences and the highest quality amenities and services.

An exclusive lifestyle development, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will blend Baccarat's heritage of craftsmanship, the experience and energy of Dubai and a meticulous attention to finer detail, providing authentic elegance, refined comfort, exquisite living and iconic design. The hotel project will be managed by SH Hotels & Resorts.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding – the diversified investment arm that owns Baccarat Hotel and Residences, Dubai said; "For over two centuries Baccarat has defined luxury, translating its essence into contemporary lifestyle offerings including Baccarat Hotel New York, the first hospitality flagship for the brand. Inspired by this, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai introduces a glimmering new masterpiece with an otherworldly lifestyle experience for those who choose to see life in a new light. We are working alongside a team of extraordinary partners led by H&H Development to deliver an industry-defining project, setting a new standard of elevated living in Dubai".

"We remain committed to bringing the extraordinary to the communities we invest in, as we play our role alongside our partners and stakeholders in supporting Dubai's growth and ambitions to be the number one city to live and work in," continued Binhabtoor.

Award-winning architects Studio Libeskind and interior design studio 1508 London led by renowned Dubai developer H&H Development and owner Shamal Holding will deliver an industry-defining project, setting a new standard of elevated living experience at Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai.

"Our expertise in the region, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and innovation in construction, uniquely positions us to bring this development to life," stated Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development.

'We are proud to be working alongside Shamal Holding, and with our team of world-class partners, we are poised to craft an unparalleled living experience. Situated in Downtown Dubai, the Baccarat Hotel and Residences is a testament to our commitment to crafting spaces that emphasize cutting-edge design and sophisticated luxury, tailor-made for those who express an elevated style of living right in the heart of our city,' he continued.

Founded by King Louis XV, Baccarat is a legendary French crystal company whose artisans have mastered their craft for over 250 years. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty, kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars.

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Five Guys, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Hart Shoreditch Hotel London. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

About Baccarat Hotel & Resorts

Baccarat Hotel & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA). For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The company's flagship projects, including the 'Eden House' all exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in construction. The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai at International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, also exemplify H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company has three divisions – H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors – each providing clients with distinctive products and services. Visit www.h-h.ae to know more.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh, Dubai and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

