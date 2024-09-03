Silver Cross & Automobili Lamborghini Collaborate for a Limited Edition Stroller

NORTH YORKSHIRE, United Kingdom, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British nursery brand Silver Cross, creators of the original pram in 1877, has collaborated with premier Italian luxury super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to create the ultimate super stroller: Reef AL Arancio.

The collaboration unites two iconic industry leaders for an exhilarating fusion of luxury craftsmanship and precision engineering that embodies the authentic DNA of both brands.

Nick Paxton, Silver Cross CEO said: "This unique collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini gave Silver Cross the opportunity to accelerate the evolution of the baby travel system to create the Reef AL Arancio. The bravery to challenge everything has resulted in an icon which exemplifies the authenticity of both brands."

The limited-edition, high-performance Reef AL Arancio is modelled on Silver Cross' award-winning multi-terrain Reef 2 stroller, with vibrant touch points of Automobili Lamborghini's signature detailing.

Phil Taylor, Silver Cross Design Director said: "Taking design inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini brand pillars, Brave, Unexpected and Authentic, this exclusive collaboration showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation of the Silver Cross team, highlighting our attention to detail and commitment to excellence in every aspect of the design process."

The stroller will have flashes of Automobili Lamborghini's iconic orange that illuminate the sleek black fabrics, a unique Y pattern, diagonal stitching and matte powder-coated chassis.

Inspired by Lamborghini super sports car interiors, the Reef AL Arancio will also feature stunning gloss finishes, a high-performance genuine leather handlebar, bumper bar, and footrest, and the softest automotive suede to provide comfort on every touchpoint.

Available from early 2025 in select countries worldwide, production will be limited to 500 units. The collaboration will be unveiled at Kind + Jugend, the established trade and trend event for parenting brands, in Cologne, Germany.

To register interest visit www.silvercrossbaby.com/lamborghini

About Silver Cross

Silver Cross is a leading premium nursery brand, founded in 1877. Loved and trusted by parents across the globe, it is recognised for producing beautifully crafted innovative products for babies and toddlers. Today, Silver Cross' sustainable choices and innovative developments connect the brand to a new generation, supporting them through their parenting journey. Intuitive design, expert craftsmanship and beautiful detail are combined into every product, so they can be enjoyed for years to come.

About Lamborghini

Founded in 1963 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near Bologna, Automobili Lamborghini is an iconic name in luxury supersports car production. With legendary models like the Miura, Countach and Aventador, and limited editions such as the Reventón and Sesto Elemento, Automobili Lamborghini continues to innovate and shape the industry. Through the "Direzione Cor Tauri" program, the company has committed itself to a sustainable future, with complete hybridization of the range by the end of 2024. It embodies the mission "Driving humans beyond" and its values: "brave", "unexpected" and "authentic".

