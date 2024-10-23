SLG Group breaks ground on AED 200 million integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City to chart global expansion

F&B heavyweight starts development of 1.37 million sq.ft. facility to target Asian and African markets with a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes

Silver Line Gate Group announces project milestone alongside Dubai Industrial City at globally renowned SIAL Paris exhibition held on 19-23 October

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Line Gate Group (SLG Group) has started construction on its AED 200 million integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City, the Middle East's leading manufacturing and logistics hub that is one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai.

The manufacturing, warehouse, and corporate office facility spanning 1.37 million sq.ft. will open next year, Dubai Industrial City announced on the sidelines of SIAL Paris 2024, the globally renowned food exhibition held on 19-23 October at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

SLG Group, the food and beverage (F&B) heavyweight behind the Lancy, Gardo, Silva, Sama, and Zain brand names, will have an annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes of milk powder and 10,000 tonnes of butter at the new facility, which will further enhance the manufacturer's line of milk, whey, and specialty products, such as fruit and vegetable-based seasonings.

"Food security is a cornerstone of economic prosperity, and sustainable F&B value chains are essential to embed resilience in the global future," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. "Advanced manufacturing is an essential pillar to achieve this vision, and our ecosystem has been purpose-built to nurture this growth.

"Customers like SLG Group embody Dubai Industrial City's direct contribution to the UAE's food security agenda and our commitment to driving economic excellence through collaborative innovation in the manufacturing sector. We welcome such partnerships to collaboratively realise the vision for a global food-secure future in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Shereen Saeed, General Manager, at SLG Group, said: "The commencement of work on our manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City is a major milestone in our journey and will strengthen the regional value chain for F&B products. Our state-of-the-art facility will leverage Dubai Industrial City's infrastructure to fortify the regional manufacturing economy, ensuring a resilient and agile supply of essential milk-based products. Dubai's emergence as a global industrial hub makes it the strategic choice for our growth, and this facility will fuel our expansion into new markets."

Progress on the integrated manufacturing hub marks a significant milestone in Dubai's and the UAE's journey emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse, in line with the long-term vision of National Food Security Strategy 2051. Upon operational commencement, the new hub will serve customers including bakeries, restaurants, ice cream manufacturers, hotels, and caterers across the GCC, African, and Southeast Asian markets.

SLG Group's facility will be equipped with fully automated machinery and equipment to assure operational and quality excellence, and is expected to create 300 new jobs, contributing significantly to Dubai's and the UAE's manufacturing and logistics economy. The company will leverage Dubai Industrial City's strategic location close to vital transport networks, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key regional roadways to ensure seamless connectivity for its planned market expansion.

Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers and 300 operational factories that enhance the 'Made in UAE' brandmark across the world, including industry leaders such as A.P. Moeller-Maersk, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates.

Attending SIAL Paris 2024 as part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) delegation, Dubai Industrial City showcased the role of its Make Brilliance global awareness campaign in elevating industry excellence. Make Brilliance was launched in May 2023 by Dubai Industrial City, which entered a strategic partnership with the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to promote advanced manufacturing in the food sector, and with DET to attract international manufacturers to set up and export from Dubai and the UAE.

Among the region's largest manufacturing hubs, Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

