Sojern Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Enhance real-time guest engagement and streamline marketing efforts using Sojern's Guest Experience Solutions with Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a leading digital marketing platform built for travel and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its suite of Guest Experience Solutions is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Sojern Guest Experience Solutions enables hotel marketers to answer questions, resolve guest issues, and upsell services throughout the entire customer journey.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"Joining Oracle Cloud Marketplace marks a significant milestone for Sojern's hospitality customers. This two-way interface enhances real-time guest engagement, with a suite of tools designed to enhance the guest experience and operational efficiency within OHIP. Sojern's Reputation Manager empowers hoteliers to efficiently gather and manage feedback using generative AI for automated responses. Hospitality customers will also have access to advanced text and email marketing, along with auto reconciliation, simplifying marketing, performance, and measurement," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer, Sojern. "Sojern's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further strengthens our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Sojern's Guest Experience Solutions. We look forward to leveraging the power of the OCI to help us achieve our business goals."

For more information about Sojern's Guest Experience Solutions, click here .

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading travel marketing platform designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern Travel Marketing Platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/4769177/Sojern_Logo_V1.jpg