Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Clinic in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, laid the foundation stone on Saturday, for the projects of Al Reeh Al Mursala Clinic and the drinking water network. These projects are sponsored by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Intearnational (SCI) , located in the village of October in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed stressed the value of humanitarian efforts and charitable initiatives aimed at providing support to the unwell and those in need worldwide, which leads to the launch of several philanthropic projects, such as establishing hospitals, providing care and support to patients, and setting up drinking water networks globally. He stated that the United Arab Emirates, particularly the Emirate of Sharjah, is committed to this duty through the guidance and vision of wise leadership, which aims to provide everyone with a stable, secure, and healthy life.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council noted that the establishment of the clinic, which will feature a range of medical specializations, as well as repairs to the drinking water system in October Village, Kyrgyzstan, is part of the charitable initiatives that got underway in Aswan, Egypt, in July, which aims to help the greatest number of sick and destitute people worldwide. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed confirmed that the humanitarian medical campaigns would go on in other countries.

According to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, the purpose of these humanitarian medical campaigns is to offer healthcare and treatment services to those in need who are unable to pay the expenses and treatment costs. The initiatives also aim to use formal channels in the country to distribute donations and philanthropic aid from generous individuals to those in need.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council expressed his heartfelt thanks to the donors and contributors to the various charitable campaigns and programs, who are part of the medical support provided by hospitals to those in need through their generous donations via charitable initiatives such as "Pain and Hope" and " Al Reeh Al Mursala," which highlight humanitarian cases. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed prayed to God Almighty to accept their contributions, bless their work, and grant swift healing to every patient.

Upon his arrival, the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council planted saplings at the site of the Al Reeh Al Mursala Clinic, laying the foundation stone for the clinic. He then visited the accompanying exhibition, which includes plans and information about the new building, covering a total area of 350 square meters. The clinic will include various specialties, such as general medicine, consulting physicians, and radiology, as well as maternity clinics and medical laboratories.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to a detailed explanation about the steps involved in establishing the new clinic building, which will serve 14,000 beneficiaries from the local population and surrounding areas. He learned about the processes of renovation and expansion, as well as the increase in capacity and the number of departments and medical specialties, all aimed at providing healthcare, meeting the needs of the community, and offering various specialized medical services to save time and costs.

The Governor of October Village delivered a speech welcoming the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Emirate of Sharjah for its charitable efforts and support for those in need around the world. He explained that the residents of the area had to travel long distances to access medical services due to the limited capabilities of the clinic and the lack of specialized medical fields. He noted that with the establishment of the Al Reeh Al Mursala Clinic, it would be easier for all residents in nearby areas to receive medical services.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed then moved to the site of the drinking water network in October Village, which aims to cover the entire area, as well as reduce the spread of diseases caused by contaminated water and alleviate the residents' struggles in fetching drinking water from distant locations.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah laid the foundation stone for the new drinking water network, which includes a water distribution system with an artesian well spanning 15,000 meters and a water tank with a capacity of 21,000 gallons. Additionally, modern extensions will be established for 700 homes, benefiting 4,000 people, along with two distribution points serving those passing through the area.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, received commemorative gifts from the delegation of the Kyrgyz October Village and took group photos with them.

The radio program " Al Reeh Al Mursala" is broadcast during the holy month of Ramadan each year, in collaboration with the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) . The program highlights various charitable and humanitarian projects and campaigns, aiming to encourage generous individuals to contribute to funding and providing a range of goodwill and benevolence in remote areas of the countries covered by the SCI's work and projects, which reach 110 countries worldwide.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, along with Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) ; Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, the Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obeid, Director of Sharjah Media City "Shams"; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International ; and several directors and officials from the October Village in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517540/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517541/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517542/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_3.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517543/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_4.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517544/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_5.jpg