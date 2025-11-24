Xposure Marks 10 Years of Visual Storytelling with Stellar Global Artists

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xposure's International Photography and Film Festival unites 420 artists from around the world under the theme "A Decade of Visual Storytelling." From January 29 to February 4, 2026, the 49,000-square-metre Aljada site will become a global hub for photography and film, hosting 570 events, including 95 exhibitions featuring 3,200 works.

Over the past decade, Xposure has established Sharjah as a global destination for visual storytelling. Organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the 2026 edition will feature 126 talks, 72 workshops, and portfolio reviews. Tariq Saeed Allay, SGMB Director-General, said: Xposure has become a global space for human connection, shaped by the stories photographers tell and the perspectives they capture.

Since its launch, the festival has grown into a meeting point for visual artists worldwide. The Xposure Photography and Film Awards 2026 received more than 29,000 entries and 634 films from over 60 countries, reflecting its international reach.

Award-winning environmental photographer Sebastian Copeland highlights Xposure as a platform that showcases photography not only as art but also as a tool for environmental awareness: "When nature speaks and we do not listen, photography can make us hear with our eyes." Acclaimed American photographer George Steinmetz offers a contrasting perspective with "Feeding the Planet," a long-term project documenta global food systems and their environmental impact. For the first time, Xposure will feature a Guest of Honour: Athens, presented through a curated programme highlighting the city's heritage and contemporary creativity. Mayor Haris Doukas described the selection as a significant distinction: "Our legacy is not only inherited but alive — and shaping the future."

