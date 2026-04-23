Versatile audio solutions for every lifestyle and occasion

LG's range of xboom portable speakers bring unmatched sound performance in compact, easy-to-use designs for all moments.

Each speaker perfectly elevates audio experiences for outdoor adventures, casual listening, and party vibes.

The lineup features a speaker for everyone, from the ultra-compact xboom Go to the bold and vibrant xboom Stage301.

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics now presents the xboom Portable Speaker range—the ultimate audio companion designed to bring premium sound and unmatched versatility to any occasion. Whether it's a home gathering, indoor celebration, weekend road trip, or relaxing at home, LG's xboom speakers are engineered for dynamic performance and effortless use.

Take the Party Anywhere with LG xboom Portable Speaker Range

With portable options catering to varying needs and occasions—from compact designs to party-ready machines—the xboom line combines audio power and user-friendly features into sleek, lifestyle-driven solutions. The lineup perfectly supports social moments and everyday gatherings, offering versatile entertainment solutions across different settings.

Discover the LG xboom Speaker Range

xboom GO (XG2TBK): Compact Audio for All-Day Adventures:

The xboom Go is the perfect on-the-move speaker. Lightweight and portable, this compact audio device is an ideal companion for travel, picnics, and casual hangouts. With high-powered sound and extended battery life, the xboom go packs premium performance into a convenient design suitable for spontaneous moments.





The xboom Go is the perfect on-the-move speaker. Lightweight and portable, this compact audio device is an ideal companion for travel, picnics, and casual hangouts. With high-powered sound and extended battery life, the xboom go packs premium performance into a convenient design suitable for spontaneous moments. xboom Grab: Stylish and Portable:

Designed to elevate gatherings, the xboom Grab provides rich sound via its dynamic audio drivers and compact form. With eye-catching aesthetics and effortless functionality, this speaker blends seamlessly into modern lifestyle spaces, making it an essential for casual listening or entertaining friends.





Designed to elevate gatherings, the xboom Grab provides rich sound via its dynamic audio drivers and compact form. With eye-catching aesthetics and effortless functionality, this speaker blends seamlessly into modern lifestyle spaces, making it an essential for casual listening or entertaining friends. xboom Bounce: Vibrant and Social:

Add energy to your parties with the xboom Bounce, offering bold sound enhanced by musical legend, will.i.am's tuning expertise. With advanced bass and crisp amplification, this fun and portable speaker is built for vibrant gatherings—indoors or outdoors. Compact yet powerful, the xboom Bounce fits effortlessly into homes, travel plans, or social spaces.





Add energy to your parties with the xboom Bounce, offering bold sound enhanced by musical legend, will.i.am's tuning expertise. With advanced bass and crisp amplification, this fun and portable speaker is built for vibrant gatherings—indoors or outdoors. Compact yet powerful, the xboom Bounce fits effortlessly into homes, travel plans, or social spaces. xboom Stage301: Premium Audio for Major Moments:

For those who want to maximize entertainment at larger occasions or family celebrations, the xboom Stage301 delivers immersive sound and high-quality performance across larger spaces. With powerful audio drivers and impactful sound engineering, Stage301 is the go-to solution for outstanding sound clarity and deeper enjoyment.

Sound That Moves with You

The LG xboom speaker range adapts to any lifestyle, combining intuitive designs with user-friendly controls. By amplifying favourite playlists or hosting movie nights, these speakers cater to a variety of environments. Choose the ultra-compact xboom Go for seamless adventure soundtracks and grab the bold xboom Bounce for standout audio during festive moments.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Modern Users

Whether one needs easy connectivity or supreme portability, LG xboom speakers are equipped with Bluetooth pairing for convenient device integration, battery-powered designs, and simple control setups. Flexibility is at the heart of every model, ensuring you enjoy uncompromised audio on the go.

Perfect for Social Gatherings and Everyday Entertainment

As people come together for indoor gatherings, family moments, and social occasions, LG xboom speakers offer an added layer of entertainment. From karaoke sessions with the Stage301 to casual music listening at home, they deliver high-quality sound while seamlessly fitting into any environment.

With durable designs, high-powered execution, and features matched to diverse events, xboom speakers redefine how individuals can enjoy media playback with ease.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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