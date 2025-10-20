Tanmiah Appoints Ms. Zein Attar as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company announced the appointment of Ms. Zein Attar as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 20, 2025. The decision was approved by the Board of Directors, reflecting the firm's strategic commitment to strengthening its organizational capabilities and accelerating its progress across operations, talent development and culture.

Ms. Attar, who previously served as Chair of Tanmiah's Nomination and Remuneration Committee and as an Independent Member of the Board, will now assume an Executive Member classification. She brings over 15 years of distinguished experience in human resources and organizational strategy, with a proven track record of driving performance through people-centric innovation.

Prior to joining Tanmiah, Ms. Attar served as Director of Organization Development at Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA), where she led enterprise-wide initiatives in leadership development, organizational design, and strategic workforce planning. Her career also spans pivotal roles at Mercer and Bupa Saudi Arabia, where she built a reputation for unlocking human potential, driving performance through people-first innovation, and building resilient organizations from the ground up.

Ms. Attar is widely recognized as a thought leader in the field of human resources, frequently invited to speak and moderate at regional and international forums. She holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management and Organizational Analysis from King's College London and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Commenting on the appointment, His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of the Board stated: "Ms. Attar's elevation to Managing Director and CHRO marks a significant moment for Tanmiah. She will play a key role in embedding the principles of our institutional culture of 'Inclusive Leadership' across the organization. Her career reflects the dynamism she will bring to Tanmiah, and her deep expertise in organizational development and visionary leadership will be instrumental in the company's next growth chapter."

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Chief Executive Officer of Tanmiah, added: "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Attar into her new role. Her strategic insight and deep understanding of human capital will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our business and culture. Her leadership will help us build a more agile, empowered, and future-ready organization."

Tanmiah looks forward to Ms. Attar's leadership in advancing its strategic priorities, fostering a high-performance culture, and reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable food production.