Tanmyah to Unify Management Processes & Boost Investment Value with Yardi Cloud Technology

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Development Real Estate Investments (Tanmyah), recognised as one of the early pioneers in property management and development brokerage across Saudi Arabia, is set to improve its commercial property management operations and tenant experience with Yardi®.

The Yardi® Commercial Suite will allow Tanmyah to streamline its commercial and retail operations into one system and effectively manage its portfolio from leasing and reporting to forecasting and accounting. Yardi will also help deliver a self-service portal and app, improving convenience and accessibility for tenants to update details, manage maintenance and view sales metrics. With a more unified system in place, Tanmyah can enhance staff productivity, tenant relations and maximise return on assets.

"We're thrilled to implement Yardi's cloud technology into our operations and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional services to all our stakeholders," expressed Mutaz Alattas, property management and leasing manager for Tanmyah. "With Yardi as our central solution, we will be positioned to efficiently manage our expansive commercial and retail portfolio and become one of the top choices for management and development within the region."

"Yardi's unified technology is purpose-built to cater to the strategic expansion and evolving needs of businesses such as Tanmyah," noted Said Haider, senior director of middle east sales for Yardi®. "We are delighted to contribute to the progression of Tanmyah and are excited about the prospects of our partnership."

About Tanmyah

Advanced Development Real Estate Investments Company Ltd., known as Tanmyah, is a Saudi Company based in Jeddah on the Western Coast of Saudi Arabia. Tanmyah is recognised as one of the early pioneers in property management and development in the region due to its historic achievements in the real estate market coupled with the generous contributions by its founders to the local community. For more information, visit tanmyah.com.sa.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

