TeraBox Announces Takedown Guidance Policy, Bolstering Network Information Security and Protection

TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox ("TeraBox" or "the Company"), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, has recently released its Transparency Report. The report highlights that in the first half of 2024, the platform deleted over 1.2 million publicly shared links containing child sexual abuse, violent extremism, harassment, terrorism, and other illegal content. Demonstrating its commitment to protecting vulnerable groups and maintaining legal obligations, the Company also terminated thousands of associated user accounts while continuing rigorous efforts to eradicate illegal content from its platform. Furthermore, TeraBox has updated and disclosed the details of its Takedown Guidance Policy, ensuring that all users have access to a secure and privacy-protected cloud storage service.

To further uphold its commitment to social responsibility and legal compliance, TeraBox is dedicated to providing a safe, reliable, and responsible cloud storage service for all stakeholders, including users, industry partners, and the wider public. The Company has enhanced the transparency of its content management practices and user privacy protections, reinforcing its responsibility to protect vulnerable groups and comply with relevant laws.

Through these efforts, TeraBox is committed to fostering a secure online environment that prioritizes user rights and content compliance.

TeraBox's Takedown Guidance Policy exemplifies its rigorous dedication to cooperating with investigative needs and evidence collection regarding illegal content, while adhering to legal frameworks for the protection of user information. The platform bans objectionable content like CSAM and violence. It takes decisive action on public links reported by users, implementing measures such as disabling access to these links and closing associated accounts to enforce compliance with community standards and legal requirements. According to copyright regulations, TeraBox will respond promptly to any valid copyright infringement notices, with an online reporting mechanism that adheres to DMCA guidelines available on its website.

"TeraBox makes it easy for users to safely and securely back up or share files through our desktop and mobile apps or the web. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards the dissemination of illegal content." commented Yu Furuya, Product Lead at TeraBox. "TeraBox has enabled reporting mechanisms for illegal content through the in-app reporting feature, direct contact with our customer service, or simply sending messages to our social media accounts on Facebook or X to flag illegal content."

TeraBox offers individual users worldwide 1TB (1024GB) of free storage space. As of July 2024, TeraBox reported 320 million registered users, with over 20 million active daily users covering more than 231 countries and regions. The Company continuously improves information security technology through advanced security measures to ensure the highest level of data protection.

Through client-side endpoint encryption and large-scale distributed systems, TeraBox provides top-tier level of security and privacy protection for sensitive data and takes pride in having ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018 certifications. The Company is continuously improving core content, initiatives, and data in the fields of management transparency, user trust, industry responsibility, policy guidelines, and data breaches.

About TeraBox

TeraBox, developed by Flextech Inc., is a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a focus on intelligent, efficient, and secure cloud storage, TeraBox is dedicated to providing users with innovative and user-friendly solutions for their data storage needs. Download the TeraBox App on Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows devices, or visit www.terabox.com for online access. For more updates, please visit TeraBox's website or follow TeraBox on Social Media Platforms.

