THINKCAR Launches ThinkTool Master X2: A Revolutionary Automotive Diagnostic Tablet

ONTARIO, Ca., Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINKCAR, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, the ThinkTool Master X2. This state-of-the-art 10.1-inch touchscreen tablet, based on the Android platform, as the successor to Master X, with powerful features and advanced capabilities, the Master X2 is designed to meet the diverse needs of automotive professionals worldwide.

As an upgraded version of the Master X, the new core feature of the Master X2 is video remote diagnosis technology. This groundbreaking feature allows automotive professionals to connect with qualified online technicians. With just one click, users gain access to onsite OE-Level diagnostics and remote diagnostics, providing real-time expert assistance and support for various applications.

In addition to Bluetooth and wired communication, Master X2 is upgraded to support communication with diagnostic connectors over WiFi to provide faster diagnostics in complex vehicle maintenance environments.

Comparing with Master X, another new-added feature of Master X2 is its built-in TPMS module. The TPMS module eliminates the need for additional tools and allows activation, programming and relearning of TPMS sensors, simplifying the TPMS maintenance process.

It is equipped with a robust 128GB memory and the THINKLINK VCI, supporting cutting-edge communication protocols, including J2534, DoIP, D-PDU, and CAN FD. This ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of vehicles and enables accurate and comprehensive diagnostics.

With an extensive vehicle coverage of over 300 models, the Master X2 supports 160+ passenger vehicles, 150+ commercial vehicles/heavy-duty (optional), and 100+ electric vehicles (optional). This versatility ensures that automotive professionals can confidently diagnose and service a wide array of vehicles, enhancing their efficiency and productivity.

The Master X2 also offers 41 maintenance reset functions, providing comprehensive support for vehicle maintenance. From basic maintenance tasks to advanced system diagnostics, the Master X2 empowers automotive professionals to deliver exceptional service to their customers.

Moreover, the Master X2 provides powerful online programming capabilities for 14+ vehicle brands, accurate ADAS calibrations with THINKCAR ADAS equipment, and 2 years of free passenger software updates.

"We are proud to introduce the THINKTOOL Master X2, a game-changer in the automotive diagnostic industry," said Chilon, Diagnostic Equipment Product Manager at THINKCAR. "With its advanced features, seamless connectivity, and exceptional performance, the Master X2 empowers automotive professionals to deliver superior diagnostics and maintenance services, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction."

For more information, please visit www.thinkcar.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346121/Thinkcar_Thinktool_Master_X2___S10_Pro_Remote___In_Depth_Honest_Review___Best_Scan_Tool_2024.mp4