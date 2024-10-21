Tookitaki, AI Compliance Solution Drives Expansion Across Key Asian Markets with Funding from True Global Ventures

Strategic funding to accelerate Tookitaki's growth and drive innovation in financial crime prevention across Asia.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV) Opportunity Fund, a global venture capital firm specializing in transformative technologies, has made a strategic investment in Tookitaki, a leader in anti-financial crime software. This capital will fuel Tookitaki's rapid expansion and continued innovation across Asia, as financial institutions face mounting regulatory pressures to combat increasingly sophisticated financial crimes.

image

The capital injection, which comes as Tookitaki reaches its 10-year anniversary, will support Tookitaki's mission to deliver cutting-edge anti-financial crime solutions to financial institutions in these regions, where compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention regulations is becoming increasingly critical. Tookitaki has monitored over 10 billion transactions across 100 million consumers amongst its clients. The capital will be key to expanding Tookitaki's footprint in key Asian markets, supporting its mission to deliver cutting-edge financial crime solutions to banks and fintech companies in the region.

Beatrice Lion, General Partner of True Global Ventures, stated:

"Our investment in Tookitaki reflects our confidence in their groundbreaking technology and unique ability to tackle financial crime across Asia's key markets. As regulatory standards tighten and financial crime evolves, Tookitaki's platforms provide scalable, AI-driven solutions for AML and fraud prevention that will help institutions stay ahead of these challenges. We are excited to support their journey of growth."

Abhishek Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Tookitaki, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome True Global Ventures as we continue our growth trajectory. This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Tookitaki, allowing us to expand our reach in key Asian markets and further enhance our FinCense and AFC Ecosystem platforms. TGV's deep expertise in scaling technology businesses globally will be invaluable as we continue to empower financial institutions with the tools they need to effectively combat financial crime. We're excited for the next phase of this journey."

Tookitaki: Revolutionizing Financial Crime Detection and Prevention in Asia

FinCense platform offers a robust, AI-driven solution for AML and fraud prevention, enabling financial institutions to identify and address financial crime with greater accuracy and efficiency. The AFC Ecosystem, brings together industry experts and institutions to continuously update and refine crime detection models, offering real-time unparalleled collective intelligence.

Both platforms employ Tookitaki's federated learning approach, allowing institutions to leverage insights from diverse datasets without compromising data privacy, a critical factor in today's heavily regulated financial landscape. This ensures financial institutions can meet compliance standards while benefiting from cutting-edge crime detection technology that adapts to new threats.

https://www.tookitaki.com/

About True Global Ventures:

True Global Ventures is a global venture capital firm with a focus on technology-driven businesses, particularly in AI, blockchain, and other disruptive industries. The TGV Opportunity Fund invests in late-stage technology companies with the potential to drive transformative change. With a strong track record of supporting AI-driven ventures, TGV helps businesses deliver meaningful impact across industries.

www.tgv4plus.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534840/image.jpg