United Imaging Announces Numerous Collaborative Relationships in the Middle East at Arab Health 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in medical technology, has solidified pivotal partnerships with various healthcare and technology entities at Arab Health 2024. Among them, Prepaire Labs, a pioneering biotechnology company revolutionizing drug discovery and personalized medicine, will collaborate with the company to leverage United Imaging's groundbreaking product, the World's First Total-body PET/CT uEXPLORER. Carl Freer, chairman & founder of Prepaire, expressed, "The acquisition of the uEXPLORER will revolutionize the way we understand and treat diseases at a personalized level."

During the event, a substantial partnership agreement was forged between United Imaging and Al Mana Group, a pioneer in the field of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This 3-year collaboration aims to benefit not only from high-end technology offerings but also from scientific cooperation and research, consistently empowering medical advancement in the Middle East. Established in 1949, Al Mana Group is recognized as a pioneer in the field of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. United Imaging and Al Mana Group have agreed to promote Al Mana Hospital as a strategic reference site and a training center for MRI & Mobile DR in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. In the future, the two companies will seamlessly cooperate in academic collaboration, organizing workshops & seminars, as well as sharing experiences, further enhancing the medical field.

United Imaging also entered into a strategic partnership with National Blood Cancer Center (NBCC), a chain radiology center duly established and existing under the laws of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership covers system installations, academic cooperation, organizing seminars, and more.

Additionally, United Imaging announced the introduction of the first mobile PET/CT in Iraq in collaboration with Al Warith. This tailor-made innovation is designed to provide healthcare to patients in remote regions, paving the way for enhanced accessibility across the country. Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, said, "It is very exciting to forge connections with outstanding healthcare professionals and institutions worldwide. The collaboration marks a meaningful step towards advancing medical innovation in the Middle East. We look forward to the impactful outcomes that these partnerships will bring, fostering excellence and progress in the field of healthcare."

United Imaging's prowess in cutting-edge technology and innovation positions it strongly for these collaborations. At Arab Health 2024, the company showcased its cutting-edge medical imaging solutions, including the world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5T MR, the uMR Jupiter 5T, and the Next-Generation PET/CT System, the ultra-high-TOF resolution digital PET/CT uMI Panorama, along with a broad range of state-of-the-art medical imaging devices, capturing significant attention. These technologies set new standards in precision and accuracy, reaffirming United Imaging's dedication to advancing healthcare and medical imaging not only in the Middle East but also on a global scale.

Swift Progress in the Middle East, Significant Expansion on the Global Stage

United Imaging has long endeavored to foster growth in the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, United Imaging established its regional headquarters in Dubai with knowledgeable local marketing and customer service staff to satisfy consumers' demands. In 2020, the company established an in-depth strategic cooperation with American Hospital Dubai (AHD), one of the top private hospital groups in the Middle East. At Arab Health 2022, United Imaging announced a close partnership with King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Jordan. Last year, United Imaging forged a partnership agreement with I-ONE Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Center, and also strengthened cooperation with one of the Top 5 medical product suppliers in Saudi Arabia, Cigalah,

During the exhibition, United Imaging further solidified its collaboration with Longevous Beamtech, a pioneer medical cyclotron manufacturer. Both sides reached an agreement on cooperating to provide thorough solutions in terms of nuclear medicine equipment, radiopharmaceuticals and services.

"The Middle East and Africa have traditionally been among United Imaging's important overseas markets," said Dr. Jusong Xia, "Our high-end innovations have reached numerous countries in the Middle East and Africa within years. Such success by a young player may seem surprising, but we did it. In the future, we will further bond with key medical contributors and create added value for all customers, fulfilling the commitment - 'Bring equal healthcare for all'."

As a global-aimed innovator, United Imaging has achieved significant expansion on the global stage swiftly. Up to now, more than 12000 hospitals and institutions in more than 60 countries and regions around the world are using more than 26000 United Imaging products in clinical settings, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America.

About United Imaging Healthcare

United Imaging Healthcare was founded in 2011 with a commitment to providing high-performance medical imaging products, radiotherapy equipment, life science instruments, and intelligent digital solutions to global customers. With a mission "To Bring Equal Healthcare for All" and a vision to "lead healthcare innovation", United Imaging is continuously devoted to creating more value for its customers and improving the accessibility of high-end medical equipment and services worldwide through close collaborations with hospitals, universities, research institutions, and industry partners.