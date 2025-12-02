Valuable Capital Group Showcases Cross-Border Leadership at China Securities 2026 Global Investor Conference and China-Saudi Cooperation Forum in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuable Capital Group, a leading global financial services provider with strong operational presence in both Asia and the Middle East, participated in the China Securities 2026 Global Investor Conference, held from November 11–13, 2025 in Beijing. The event, themed "Transform through Innovation, Win the Future with Quality," gathered senior policymakers, financial institutions, market leaders, and global investors to discuss future capital market development and international cooperation.

As part of the China–Saudi Arabia Cooperation Forum, Mr. Jess Cheung, Co-Founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group, joined a high-level panel titled "Global Asset Allocation Outlook – China, Saudi Arabia, and the World." The panel explored the evolving dynamics of global capital flows and the deepening financial connectivity between Asia and the Middle East.

Highlighting an Exclusive Advantage: Dual-Market Presence

During the panel, Mr. Cheung highlighted Valuable Capital Group's exclusive strategic position as one of the few financial institutions with deep-rooted, regulated operations across both the Greater China capital markets and the Saudi market through its subsidiaries — including Valuable Capital Limited and Sahm Capital.

"Our Group is uniquely positioned to bridge investors between two of the world's most dynamic financial ecosystems," Mr. Cheung said. "We operate at institutional depth in both Great China and Saudi Arabia, giving us a comprehensive understanding of regulatory transformation, investor demand, and innovation trends across both regions."

He emphasized that Valuable Capital Group's dual presence is not symbolic — it is reinforced by operational infrastructure, regulatory strength, and technology capacity that enable seamless multi-market trading, cross-border data services, and institutional-grade compliance support.

Saudi Arabia's Growing Appeal to Global Investors

Mr. Cheung noted that Saudi Arabia's capital is undergoing historic transformation under Vision 2030, and international interest — particularly from Asia — is rising rapidly.

He highlighted that this momentum is increasingly visible across several fronts — from the deepening financial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and major Asian markets, to the growing participation of institutional investors moving capital in both directions. He noted that new cross-border product opportunities are also emerging, including dual-listed vehicles and ETF collaborations that further integrate the two regions' capital markets.

"Capital flows today are multidirectional. We are witnessing a realignment toward new regional power centers — and Great China and Saudi Arabia are at the heart of that shift," Mr. Cheung added.

Technology as the Core Enabler of Market Connectivity

Mr. Cheung also highlighted Valuable Capital Group's technology-driven approach, which powers cross-border trading, robust risk controls, compliance systems, and multi-market data delivery. He emphasized that the Group applies global-standard technology while developing solutions tailored for local investor needs.

"In Saudi Arabia, our proprietary trading platform — the Sahm App, developed by our subsidiary Sahm Capital — has reached more than one million users in under two years, supported by strong user feedback. Its success comes from a global-class technology foundation that is engineered and localized specifically for Saudi investors."

He noted that this global-standard yet locally built model is a core pillar of Valuable Capital Group's work to strengthen the financial bridge between Saudi Arabia and Asia.

Commitment to Long-Term Cooperation

Mr. Cheung concluded by affirming Valuable Capital Group's long-term commitment to fostering financial collaboration between China and Saudi Arabia:

"The partnership potential between Saudi Arabia and China is tremendous. Our mission is to serve as the bridge — providing access, trust, and capability on both sides so that capital can flow with confidence. We are fully committed to supporting the next stage of cross-market growth."

About Valuable Capital Group Limited

Established in 2016 in Hong Kong, VCGL is a leading technology-driven financial solution provider that has provided efficient, precise, comprehensive, and high-quality integrated financial services to millions of retail individuals, institutions, and corporate clients worldwide. The group has expanded its presence to major global financial markets, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, through the establishment of branches in these regions.