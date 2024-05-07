Wego and Moroccan National Tourist Office Forge Strategic Alliance, Unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM)

DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, proudly presents a significant partnership forged with the Moroccan National Tourist Office officially revealed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

The alliance between Wego and the Moroccan National Tourist Office stands as a pivotal initiative to spotlight Morocco's captivating allure as a premier travel destination, both regionally and globally. As the Arabian Travel Market serves as a cornerstone event for the travel industry, fostering collaboration and innovation, this partnership underscores the significance of ATM in catalyzing strategic alliances that drive tourism growth and promote cross-cultural exchange.

Wego and the Moroccan National Tourist Office are committed to leveraging their collective expertise and resources to showcase Morocco's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings to travelers worldwide. Through targeted marketing campaigns, curated content, and promotional initiatives, the partnership aims to captivate the imagination of travelers and inspire them to embark on unforgettable journeys to Morocco.

"At Wego, we recognize the importance of strategic partnerships in promoting tourism growth and showcasing the beauty of destinations such as Morocco," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. "Our collaboration with the Moroccan National Tourist Office underscores our shared commitment to driving tourism growth and creating memorable travel experiences for visitors. Together, we will harness the power of the Arabian Travel Market to amplify Morocco's appeal and inspire travelers to explore the wonders of this enchanting destination."

The partnership between Wego and the Moroccan National Tourist Office symbolizes a union of vision and purpose, with the common goal of elevating Morocco's profile as a leading travel destination on the global stage. As both entities harness their respective strengths and capabilities, they stand poised to shape the future of travel and tourism, fostering mutual prosperity and enriching cultural exchanges.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

