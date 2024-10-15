WeRide Unveils New Production Robotaxi GXR Leveraging 1,800 Days of Operations

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide, the leading global commercial-stage company developing autonomous driving technologies from Level 2 to Level 4, has officially unveiled its latest generation of Robotaxi - GXR, the world's most spacious production Robotaxi model to date.

WeRide's new generation production Robotaxi GXR, the world's most spacious production Robotaxi model to date.

Leveraging WeRide's extensive experience of over 1,800 days in public Robotaxi operations, GXR integrates WeRide's self-developed L4-level autonomous driving hardwares and softwares, open-concept spacious designs, the new Sensor Suite 5.6, and the HPC 2.0 high-performance computing platform, easily handling peak traffic hours, mixed traffic conditions, and high-speed driving at night.

As a production Robotaxi model, WeRide GXR is equipped with a comprehensive redundancy system, including architecture, F-O steer-by-wire chassis, computing units, and braking systems, preventing single-point failures and ensuring passenger safety.

The new Sensor Suite 5.6 features an aerodynamic and compact design with over 20 sensors, including high-performance, low-cost LiDAR, high-definition high-dynamic cameras, and an RTK high-precision inertial navigation set, with 360° blind-spot-free perception and 200-meter front detection.

Spacious

WeRide GXR offers an impressive vehicle length of 5,018mm, an interior cabin height of 1,340mm, and a wheelbase of 3,100mm. It is the first to eliminate the front passenger seat, achieving the highest "space efficiency" in the Robotaxi industry.

Convenient

GXR introduces the world's first hidden B-pillar design, allowing the front door and sliding side door to open simultaneously, reaching up to 1,831mm in width and 1,285mm in height, creating an expansive entryway for passengers. A carry-on luggage area is designated to accommodate at least one backpack and one 22-inch suitcase. Passengers can load the luggage and board the vehicle with a single door opening.

Safe

Safety is WeRide's top priority. WeRide GXR's cabin features soft-edged design to provide baby-level safety care. Each door has emergency exit signage, and the center console contains a stop button and a safety hammer for emergency needs.

WeRide Go App—Ride with Ease

Once GXR is open to the public, passengers can use the WeRide Go App to select the nearest pickup point and destination to start their GXR journey. GXR can easily accommodate solo business trips, family vacations and friend gatherings.

WeRide has maintained its leadership in the Robotaxi industry and expanded its footprint overseas, operating the largest Robotaxi fleet in the Middle East. WeRide GXR is the latest milestone in WeRide's mission to enhance passenger experiences through its international operational expertise.

