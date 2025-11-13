With Gold at Historic Levels, Mitrade CFD Broker Deepens MENA Engagement with Arabic Platform Debut

CAIRO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Middle East enters a new era of retail market participation, multi-licensed CFD broker Mitrade is expanding its regional presence with the launch of an Arabic-language platform. The move represents a strategic extension of the broker's global growth, tailored to better serve Arabic-speaking traders across MENA.

Gold has reasserted its role as a safe-haven asset in 2025, breaking records amid geopolitical risk, policy uncertainty, and currency volatility. The World Gold Council reported a 26% price increase in H1 2025, while UAE prices jumped 26 percent and set 26 new records in six months according to Gulf News. This environment is drawing more retail traders toward short-term opportunities, with CFDs providing a flexible way to navigate dislocations across commodities, currencies, and indices.

"Retail traders are no longer passive participants — their trading activity reflects evolving sentiment and short-term reactions to changing market conditions," said Kevin Lai, Vice President at Mitrade Group. "Amid geopolitical tensions and rapid price shifts, Mitrade offers reliable infrastructure and localized support for informed trading."

Lai added: "Global market access has long reflected institutional priorities, leaving independent traders overlooked. We aim to make trading more accessible through a transparent, regulated environment where traders can engage confidently."

In September, Mitrade was named " Best New CFD Broker MENA 2025 " by World Business Star Magazine, and in October secured FSCA licensing in South Africa through acquisition of Fridah Asset Managers Pty Ltd— reinforcing its regulated expansion across various jurisdictions.

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. They are not suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing money, which may exceed your initial investment.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

