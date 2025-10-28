Zettabyte and Chief Telecom Retrofit Legacy Data Center into GB300-Compatibility AI Hub in Just 45 Working Days

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a leader in AI data center software and infrastructure innovation, and Chief Telecom, Taiwan's premier network and data center provider, today announced the successful retrofit of Chief's legacy AI Data Center (AIDC) into a Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC)-ready capable of 100+ kW racks, that are GB300 ready—delivered in a record 45 days.

Originally designed for 20kW racks and traditional CPU/HPC customers, the facility has now been transformed. This pilot project marks the first milestone for Zettabyte Titan, the company's flagship initiative to redefine next-generation AI infrastructure.

Setting a New Benchmark for AI Infrastructure

The retrofit equips Chief Telecom's AIDC with the density, efficiency, and sustainability required for advanced AI workloads, while positioning Taiwan as a regional leader in high-performance AI infrastructure.

"This milestone showcases how Zettabyte's technology accelerates the transition from legacy to next-generation AI data centers," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "In just 45 days, we turned Chief's facility into a GB300-ready hub. This is a blueprint for how the world's data centers can adapt to the AI era—fast, efficiently, and sustainably."

"At Chief Telecom, we are committed to pioneering the future of AI services in Taiwan and beyond," said Johnny Liu, CEO of Chief Telecom. "Partnering with Zettabyte allowed us to transform our infrastructure at unprecedented speed, ensuring our customers can access the most advanced, power-dense AI platforms available today."

A Blueprint for Modernization

With the success of this pilot project, Zettabyte and Chief Telecom are setting a precedent for the global industry: legacy infrastructure can be rapidly modernized into AI-ready, high-density, DLC-powered data centers capable of supporting the largest-scale deployments.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte provides advanced GPU software and AI data center solutions through its Zsuite stack—Zplatform, Zware, and Zfabric. Zettabyte helps operators unlock 30–40% higher GPU utilization, deliver ultra-fine monitoring, and enable the most advanced RoCE networking stack for large-scale AI clusters.

About Chief: Established in 1991, Chief Telecom is Taiwan's top data center provider, offering state-of-the-art facilities and extensive connectivity solutions.

