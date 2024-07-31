Zoetic Global and Verdana Join Forces to Tackle Urban Cooling Amid Climate Change Crisis

The escalating urban heatwave crisis underscores the urgent need for innovative energy and emissions management solutions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the official launch of the Zoetic refrigerant plant in Youngstown, Zoetic Global and Verdana International announced a one-stop solution to significantly reduce air conditioning related energy costs by replacing existing refrigerants with Zoetic Refrigerants, digitally managing emissions and processing carbon credit claims.

"Urban heat zones are putting tremendous pressure on real estate operators," said Avery Hong, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoetic Global. "Cooling needs have spiked, resulting in elevated power bills and greater increases in carbon emissions. Our solution is to step in and quickly replace incumbent refrigerants with Zoetic products without the need for equipment changeouts or modifications, thus minimizing capital expenditures and operational disruptions."

Cooling units using Zoetic Refrigerants are connected to the Verdana AI engine that produce a continuous cycle of assessment and variance analytics for both management and carbon credit purposes. Verdana is currently working with the World Bank to provide city-wide aggregated, digital validation and verification for its Low Carbon City Project in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Alongside, a Zoetic Refrigerant deployment will sharply reduce turnaround times for emissions reduction related interventions in Ho Chi Minh City.

Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana International, said Verdana and Zoetic plan to replicate this model across all of Southeast Asia and throughout the Americas. "There's nothing subtle about climate change anymore. It's become more of a climate smackdown. Our industrial strength urban carbon management system has been augmented to handle city-wide aggregation of emission management projects, while remaining fully compliant with UNFCCC CDM carbon credit methodologies," Sultan said.

"Zoetic has developed a modular, refrigerant production system that was showcased at the Youngstown plant opening. These units can be fabricated and quickly shipped, installed and operated anywhere in the world. Zoetic is committed to localizing production, not only to reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions but also to economically impact our partners' communities. This is how we jointly address the massive temperature and climatic changes hitting cities worldwide," Hong said.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic Global is a sustainability-focused solutions provider, dedicated to delivering essential energy, water, and food technologies to areas in greatest need. Through collaboration with technology and strategic partners, Zoetic has curated a compelling portfolio of solutions to address critical issues. The name "Zoetic," meaning "pertaining to life," symbolizes the company's commitment to impactful solutions. Co-Founder and Chairman Jerome Ringo, a seasoned leader in the climate movement, drives Zoetic's efforts to support regions disproportionately affected by climate change. Zoetic believes in the existence of critical solutions and the necessity of a heightened commitment from leaders to implement them effectively. For more information about Zoetic Global, visit Zoetic Global About Page.

About Verdana International

Verdana is today's only provider of digital UNFCCC CDM compliant methodologies for the issuance of carbon credits by VCM standards bodies for urban emissions. Expert in large scale digital aggregation of carbon credits for urban and agricultural holdings, Verdana deployments bring economies of scale to carbon projects making them that much more viable. Verdana's digital guardrails are used by clients to enhance the value of their carbon credits. This client list includes the World Bank, oil and gas companies in the United States and Canada, Zoetic, a large global HVAC emission reducing refrigerant manufacturer and green hydrogen provider, as well as the Induk KUD agricultural cooperative in Indonesia with land holdings across 12 million members. The sustainable produce from Verdana's Induk KUD emissions reduction projects will contribute towards providing a daily hot meal for Indonesian school children as mandated by the President-elect Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, making 80 million school children the co-beneficiaries. For more information, please visit Verdana.

