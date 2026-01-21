Lendable Breaks New Ground in Impact Fund Raise

- On track for $500 million raise and rare investment-grade rating -

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendable, a leading provider of asset-backed credit to fast-growing companies globally, today confirmed the first close of its two new blended-finance funds: Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund 2 (LMFCF2) and Lendable Transportation and Energy Fund (LTEF), raising more than US$300 million and on track for final close in excess of US$500 million. Following the launch of the two new funds, Lendable's assets under advisory are now approaching US$1 billion.

LMFCF2's senior tranche has also secured an investment-grade rating, underscoring Lendable's strong track record and disciplined credit approach.

The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) has committed US$86 million across both funds, with other investors including a US-based, publicly owned financial institution along with leading international development finance institutions, family offices and foundations.

These two funds reflect Lendable's mission to back high-impact, technology-enabled businesses driving inclusive and sustainable growth in developed and emerging markets. LMFCF2 provides asset-backed capital to next-generation financial services companies leveraging Lendable's technology and data to expand financial access for underserved populations. LTEF targets fast-growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs) that are driving the adoption of sustainable technology across various economic sectors, including electric and efficient mobility, renewable energy and resilient agriculture.

With emerging markets set to deliver approximately two-thirds of global economic growth through 2035 ( S&P Global ), Lendable is helping to unlock this potential by supporting firms that will become the backbone of financial services, energy and transportation. Through its customised tech and data platform, Lendable enables global growth companies to scale faster while maintaining borrower discipline and collateral quality, supported by technology-led structuring, ongoing monitoring and proprietary insights from its Maestro risk engine.

Chris Wehbe, CEO of Lendable, commented: "These funds are a milestone in our sector, proving that you can scale impact with commercial rigour. They validate our mission and thesis that proprietary data and institutional quality systems can deliver consistent returns and impact. We are grateful for the confidence shown by leading global institutions, and we look forward to deploying this capital to businesses that deliver both financial returns and tangible impact."

"Our goal is to unlock billions of dollars for high-impact asset classes while not sacrificing returns," Daniel Goldfarb, Lendable Co‑Founder and Executive Chairman, added. "These funds get us one step closer, and allow us to back the businesses transforming access to finance, energy and essential services for millions of people."

IFC's Mohamed Gouled, Vice President of Industries commented: "We are pleased to support Lendable's dual focus on access to finance and sustainability through our investments across its two new funds. Our partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering the next-generation of tech-enabled businesses that bring together commercial success, sustainability and meaningful impact on jobs and growth across emerging economies.

Lendable has appreciated the participation of both new and existing DFI partners in its new funds. In the case of LMFCF2, partners included British International Investment (BII), the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO), the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO), FinDev Canada, Proparco and the Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG). For LTEF, participants included the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO) and the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM).

About Lendable

Lendable is a tech-enabled impact fund advisor providing asset-backed lending to high-growth companies across emerging markets, globally. Our data-driven approach to underwriting, structuring, verification, and monitoring capabilities allow us to manage risk at the speed of our markets, while partnering with borrowers as they scale and deliver a meaningful social and environmental impact.

Lendable finances companies across sectors, including consumer and MSME credit, productive asset finance, payments, remittances, digital ecosystems and green energy. With nearly a decade of strong fund performance and Assets Under Advisory approaching USD1 billion following the launch of its latest two funds, Lendable supports sustainable industry across 21 countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Headquartered in London, Lendable extends its reach with hubs in Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Singapore. Website: lendable.io

