TMGM Reports Record USD 3 Trillion Trading Volume in March 2026

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGM today announced that it recorded a total trading volume of approximately USD 3 trillion in March 2026, marking the highest monthly trading volume in the company's history.

The increase reflects elevated trading activity during a period of heightened market volatility. Trading activity was primarily concentrated in gold CFDs (XAUUSD), which accounted for approximately 80% of total trading volume, making it the dominant driver of overall performance.

Gold CFDs remained central to market activity throughout March, supported by continued volatility and shifting macroeconomic conditions. As a widely recognised safe-haven asset, it saw sustained participation, with price movements generating increased trading opportunities across global markets.

Alongside gold CFDs, TMGM observed continued activity across other CFD instruments, including major equity indices such as the Nasdaq (NAS100) and digital assets CFDs such as Bitcoin (BTCUSD). While contributing a smaller share of total volume, these instruments remained actively traded, reflecting broader engagement across multiple markets.

Overall trading patterns indicate a concentration in highly liquid instruments, with activity distributed across assets that respond more directly to short-term price movements. TMGM's data reflects this broader market environment, where volatility supported increased participation across key trading products.

"This milestone reflects continued participation during a period of active market conditions. We observed strong trading activity throughout March, particularly in gold CFDs, as price movements created more opportunities for engagement," TMGM said.

As market conditions evolve, TMGM continues to provide access to global financial markets, supporting clients as they navigate periods of volatility with consistency and reliability.

About TMGM

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, TMGM Group is the Official Regional Partner of Chelsea Football Club. As a broker providing global financial product trading, TMGM is regulated by ASIC (Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), FSC Mauritius, and FSA (Seychelles).

Disclaimer: Investing in leveraged products carries high risks and is not suitable for all investors. You have no interest in the underlying asset. Read the Client Agreement and other disclosure documents set forth on our website. The above information is provided by TMGM Group (Trademax Australia Limited, ABN 76 162 331 311, AFSL 436416, Trademax Global Markets (SE) Limited, FSA licence number SD224, Trademax Global Limited, VFSC 40356 & Trademax Global Markets (International) Pty Ltd, Company No. 195323, Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence No. GB22201012).

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