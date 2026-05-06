Cellebrite Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

Authorization at the highest security standard in the FedRAMP framework enables federal government examiners, investigators, intelligence analysts and field agents to securely collaborate and act on digital evidence

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that its Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) platform has achieved FedRAMP® High Authorization, the federal government's highly stringent cloud security standard, with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) serving as the authorizing agency.

FedRAMP High Authorization represents the highest standard for cloud security controls within the FedRAMP framework, designed for systems handling the federal government's most sensitive unclassified data. With this designation, Cellebrite Government Cloud is now listed as FedRAMP Authorized on the FedRAMP Marketplace, enabling any federal agency to leverage Cellebrite's existing security documentation to accelerate its own authorization process. Cellebrite Government Cloud is a purpose-built platform architected and operated by Cellebrite specifically to support law enforcement data at the highest federal security classification for unclassified systems.

With the DOJ serving as the sponsoring agency at the department level, this authorization provides the most direct path for all DOJ component agencies—including the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and others—to adopt Cellebrite Government Cloud for their law enforcement and intelligence missions. Beyond DOJ, any federal department or agency can also reuse DOJ's authorization package to accelerate their own ATO process, making Cellebrite Government Cloud readily available across the federal government.

"For agencies across the federal landscape, this authorization means faster access to the tools that their examiners, investigators, intelligence analysts and field agents need with full confidence in security," said Phil O'Reilly, chief operating officer, Cellebrite Federal Solutions. "This authorization removes the single biggest barrier between federal investigative agencies and secure, cloud-based digital forensics, investigations and intelligence operations."

Cellebrite Government Cloud supports Cellebrite Inseyets, the Company's market-leading digital forensics solution, and Cellebrite Guardian, its secure cloud platform for digital evidence management, review, sharing and collaboration. The authorization enables federal agencies to access these solutions through a secure, FedRAMP-compliant cloud environment that maintains the chain of custody and data integrity required for legally sanctioned investigations. This enables examiners, investigators, intelligence analysts and field agents to act on digital evidence faster and collaborate securely across distributed teams — delivering the agility and operational efficiency that national security and citizen safety missions demand.

FedRAMP's High Impact baseline requires the most rigorous security controls in federal compliance, designed to protect highly sensitive law enforcement and intelligence data. The "do once, use many" authorization model allows agencies to accelerate their own ATOs by leveraging existing security packages.

Cellebrite Government Cloud is available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Read more about Cellebrite Government Cloud on our Cellebrite Federal Solutions website.

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About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

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