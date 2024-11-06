GTI Initiates Global Recruitment for Intelligent RAN, Ubiquitous AI Project of 5G-A×AI Development Program

ISTANBUL, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global MBB Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024), GTI kicked off the global recruitment for the Intelligent RAN, Ubiquitous AI Project, aimed at accelerating the two-way empowerment between 5G-A and AI in its 5G-A×AI Development Program. There was a discussion on the convergence of 5G-A and AI with world-leading operators and industry partners, including GSMA, China Mobile, Telefónica, AIS, HKT, Zain, Leju Robot, and Huawei. By exploring innovative technologies, applications, and cooperation opportunities, they aim to unlock new opportunities for business growth.

GTI holding the global recruitment ceremony

Built on its 5G-A×AI Development Program, GTI's Intelligent RAN, Ubiquitous AI Project serves two major purposes. First, it will combine 5G-A networks and AI to enable intelligent O&M, network optimization, energy saving, and experience monetization, thereby helping global operators improve their network productivity. Second, the project will expedite the development of the mobile AI industry by integrating AI into various industries, upgrading network capacity to better support AI services, and promoting the innovation of industry pilot benchmarks and high-value use cases.

Since the commercial adoption of 5G, approximately 5.94 million 5G base stations have been deployed worldwide, serving 1.87 billion 5G users. As an evolution and enhancement of 5G, 5G-A has also entered commercial use and is creating new value for individuals, families, and industries. Generative AI technologies are maturing and increasingly merging with 5G-A to further drive the development of intelligent applications and multi-modal interactions. To make the most out of this fusion, GTI launched the 5G-A×AI Development Program in May this year, with a vision to explore innovative applications, create new business value, and accelerate the development of the mobile AI industry.

Since its inception, the program has gained extensive support, with its initial membership consisting of over 20 operators and partners from across Asia, Americas, and Europe. Together, these members have actively participated in core tasks and made significant progress in setting up open labs, building an open collaborative innovation community, and exploring innovative use cases related to 5G-A×AI integration.

The program has established and is running four open labs to provide basic environments, equipment facilities, industry application scenarios, and other resources for 5G-A×AI integration innovation centered on AI for RAN and RAN for AI.

To foster the open collaborative innovation community, GTI and GSMA Foundry launched the first batch of "Challenges" in September this year, targeting key obstacles in the integration of 5G-A and AI and sparking new cooperation opportunities.

The program has been exploring high-value digital and intelligent use cases in scenarios such as daily life, heavy industry, energy, transportation, and municipal management. Drawing on success stories in integrating 5G-A and AI, it has developed replicable business model templates as references for value creation and monetization.

Established in 2011, GTI has grown into an influential international cooperation platform in the global mobile communications field and has expanded to 146 operator members and 262 industry partner members. Looking ahead, it will continue to promote the integrated innovation of 5G-A and AI in technology, business, and ecosystem. This will support the digital and intelligent transformation of economies and societies, uncover new revenue opportunities, and propel industry growth.

