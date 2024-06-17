Hisense Joins with Goalkeeping Legends Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer to Showcase UEFA EURO 2024™ 'BEYOND GLORY' Hero Products

QINGDAO, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments from 2022 to Q1 2024, steps into the spotlight in a new ambassador video. The brand has partnered with its Global Ambassadors, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer to provide fans with the ultimate UEFA EURO 2024™ game watching experience.

As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense recently launched its 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign, appointing the two renowned goalkeepers as Hisense Global Campaign Ambassadors. The campaign celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by footballers aiming for EURO 2024™ honors, whilst highlighting Hisense's commitment to pushing boundaries in the home appliance industry.

Both iconic goalkeepers represent absolute dependability in helping ensure their teams' success, just as Hisense strives in its commitment to succeed in improving the lives of our customers with innovative dependable technology.

The new ambassador video stars displaying their skills against a showcase of innovative Hisense EURO 2024™ 'Hero' products designed to bring people a better life. They playfully interact with a product line-up including the ULED TV U7N, Laser TV L9H, Washers 7S series, PureFlat Smart Refrigerator and Energy Pro X air conditioner. With the approach of the tournament, consumers can enjoy Hisense's innovative products with great deals through local retailers and the e-commerce platforms Amazon, Boulanger, Darty, MSD, and Mediaworld, etc.

The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered the event, providing an important opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world. This year, UEFA has granted exclusive rights to Hisense as official VAR screen provider for UEFA EURO 2024™. This is the first time that UEFA has opened the exclusive rights and interests for VAR display, which signifies that Hisense's technology has been tested and recognized.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

