Inside Huawei's Anticipated Launch: What New Innovations Will Bring to the Table Israel - English USA - English HUAWEI 09 Sep, 2024, 10:06 IDT Share this article Share this article BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Techtember around the corner, there are lots of new gadgets to geek over. Huawei is gearing up for a highly anticipated product launch on 19 September, with a series of innovative products, from wearables to tablets, that is set to be unveiled during the keynote. Consumers are eager to see what Huawei has in store, amidst the wide array of choices available with high expectations for innovative features and cutting-edge technologies for their next smart device purchase. Continue Reading

Picture_1 image_2 image_3 image_4 image_5 image_6

A New HUAWEI WATCH GT series in the horizon?

One of the major highlights of the upcoming launch event is the anticipation of the next generation of GT Series. The new series is expected to integrate the recently unveiled HUAWEI TruSense System, which promises to enhance health and fitness tracking with more precise and comprehensive data. Introduced in August, HUAWEI TruSense System also support emotional health-related functions, a potential game-changer in wearable tech.

When it comes to design, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series is said to push the boundaries of fashion and versatility. Teasers on Huawei's social media have hinted at sharp-edged geometric designs crafted from premium materials like metallic titanium alloy and white ceramic, offering a stylish and innovative addition to the smartwatch market.

The Next Swing For Ultimate

Another anticipated release is the new edition for the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, which is speculated based on teasers to introduce features focusing on golf. This comes at a time when more users seek specialized features in wearables tailored to their hobbies and fitness activities.

Teasers also sneak peeked a Dual-Colour Bezel design. This new texture and design are expected to enhance the watch's aesthetic appeal.

Next-Generation Blood Pressure Monitor

Speculations that the next-generation blood pressure monitoring is to be launched in a form of HUAWEI WATCH D 2, following teasers released on Huawei's social media pages.

Huawei has suggested a focus on expanding health tracking capabilities during the HUAWEI TruSense System launch, with media reports indicating it may introduce ABPM (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring) in its wearable devices. This may be the world's first smartwatch to support dynamic blood pressure monitoring, will be the game changer for users concern about their health and blood pressure globally.

The last major release in this area was the HUAWEI WATCH D back in 2021, which was EU CE medical certified and well-received for its ability to measure blood pressure – a feature that has been dominated by Huawei in the industry.

An update to the MatePad series

Huawei has continuously developed and launched an impressive array of ground-breaking tablet products. Two new tablets will debut during the launch event, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro and HUAWEI MatePad12 X. Notable upgrade for the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the inclusion of Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, which boasts anti-glare capabilities, eye-soothing properties, and a pen-on-paper writing experience, improving performance across the board and ushering in a new era of tablet-based creation. The launch will also introduce an upgraded HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, possibly featuring innovative stylus storage and seamless connectivity.

On HUAWEI MatePad12 X, it is designed as a productivity focused tablet for young, trendsetting users, with innovative shimmery pearlescent polish, and elegant, low saturation colourways. We're expected to hear more during the September launch.

As the launch date approaches, the tech community eagerly anticipates the expected features and upgrades, showcasing Huawei's readiness to compete at the highest level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499665/Picture_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499651/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499652/image_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499653/image_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499654/image_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499655/image_6.jpg