Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in Abu Dhabi's G42 to Accelerate AI Development and Global Expansion

This strategic investment will enhance the UAE's position as a global AI hub and provide further opportunities for partners and customers to innovate and grow.

G42 and Microsoft will collaborate to ensure the benefits of secure AI technologies and cloud capabilities are responsibly shared with growing economies globally.

Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith will take a seat on the G42 Board.

Both companies will support the establishment of a $1B fund for developers.

The partnership includes a first of its kind Intergovernmental Assurance Agreement as both parties commit to world-leading standards in AI safety and security.

ABU DHABI, UAE and DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company, and Microsoft today announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment by Microsoft in G42. The investment will strengthen the two companies' collaboration on bringing the latest Microsoft AI technologies and skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries around the world. As part of this expanded partnership Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, will join the G42 Board of Directors.

From left to right: Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft; HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of G42; Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42

This expanded collaboration will empower organizations of all sizes in new markets to harness the benefits of AI and the cloud while ensuring they are adopting AI that adheres to world-leading standards in safety and security.

Building on the two organizations' long-standing collaboration in AI and digital transformation initiatives, Microsoft's investment deepens the reciprocal commitment to this strategic partnership. G42 will run its AI applications and services on Microsoft Azure and partner to deliver advanced AI solutions to global public sector clients and large enterprises. G42 and Microsoft will also work together to bring advanced AI and digital infrastructure to countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, providing these nations with equitable access to services to address important governmental and business concerns while ensuring the highest standards of security and privacy.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of G42, said: "Microsoft's investment in G42 marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey of growth and innovation, signifying a strategic alignment of vision and execution between the two organizations. This partnership is a testament to the shared values and aspirations for progress, fostering greater cooperation and synergy globally."

The partnership will also support the development of a skilled and diverse AI workforce and talent pool that will drive innovation and competitiveness for the UAE and broader region with the investment of $1B in a development fund for developers.

"Our two companies will work together not only in the UAE, but to bring AI and digital infrastructure and services to underserved nations," said Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President. "We will combine world-class technology with world-leading standards for safe, trusted, and responsible AI, in close coordination with the governments of both the UAE and the United States."

The commercial partnership is backed by assurances to both governments through a first of its kind agreement to apply world-class best practices to ensure the secure, trusted, and responsible development and deployment of AI. Microsoft and G42 will work closely and elevate the security and compliance framework of their joint international infrastructure. Both companies will move forward with a commitment to comply with US and international trade, security, responsible AI, and business integrity laws and regulations. The work on these topics is governed by a detailed Intergovernmental Assurance Agreement (IGAA) between G42 and Microsoft that was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and US governments.

Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, said: "Through Microsoft's strategic investment, we are advancing our mission to deliver cutting-edge AI technologies at scale. This partnership significantly enhances our international market presence, combining G42's unique AI capabilities with Microsoft's robust global infrastructure. Together, we are not only expanding our operational horizons but also setting new industry standards for innovation."

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: "Our investment in G42 stands as a testament to the thriving and dynamic tech landscape in the UAE and the broader region. This strategic partnership is well-positioned to ignite opportunities for our customers and partners, accelerate innovation, and fuel economic growth. With G42, we will introduce cutting-edge technologies that will empower countries and markets to advance their digital agendas by harnessing the power of Cloud and AI."

The collaboration between G42 and Microsoft has expanded through several milestones over the last year. This includes a joint plan announced in April 2023 to develop AI solutions tailored for the public sector and industry, leveraging Microsoft's extensive partner ecosystem and cloud capabilities. In September 2023, the companies entered into an agreement to introduce sovereign cloud offerings and collaborate on unlocking the potential of advanced AI capabilities on the Azure public cloud platform. Lastly, in November 2023, Microsoft announced the availability of G42's Jais Arabic Large Language Model on the new Azure AI Cloud Model-as-a-Service offering.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

To know more visit www.g42.ai

