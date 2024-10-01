MiTAC Computing Technology Achieves Brand Consolidation, Expands Server Business

TAOYUAN, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (hereinafter referred to as MiTAC; stock symbol: 3706), has announced that the server brand TYAN® will be integrated with the MiTAC brand. Starting from October 1, 2024, all products will be branded under MiTAC, with the release of a new logo and updated official website. MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: http://www.mitaccomputing.com/

MiTAC entered the server ODM industry in 1999 as one of Taiwan's pioneers in the server market. In 2007, it expanded its presence by acquiring Tyan Computer, building a reputation for designing high-performance motherboards and barebone systems targeting the high-end server market. Following the spinoff of MiTAC's cloud computing business in 2014, MiTAC Computing Technology was established as a subsidiary of Mitac Holdings under the MiTAC-Synnex Group.

With over two decades of experience in server research, development, manufacturing, and sales, MiTAC Computing Technology has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation by leveraging top talent and operational efficiency. Committed to earning customer trust and fostering mutual success, MiTAC designs and manufactures high-quality server products for OEMs and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Through its leading server brand of TYAN, MiTAC has garnered significant industry appreciations for its extensive expertise and success. Additionally, since July 2023, MiTAC Computing Technology has taken on Intel's Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG) server business, further expanding its influence in the server market under the MiTAC brand.

Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology, explained that although MiTAC and TYAN serve distinct market segments, their integration under a single brand will streamline distribution strategies, create brand management synergies, and strengthen MiTAC's overall market presence.

The brand integration process is fully completed by October 1, 2024, consolidating all products under the MiTAC brand. As the demand for generative AI continues to grow, MiTAC Computing Technology is committed to advancing its AI server product line by leveraging its R&D strengths. "Our commitment to delivering superior solutions and service to our customers remains unwavering," said Rick Hwang. "By unifying our brand, we aim to enhance the value of MiTAC's offerings, providing a seamless and consistent customer experience across all customers."

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), specializes in cloud, AI/HPC and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, MiTAC offers flexible and customized solutions for various systems and applications. Our product lineup includes TYAN servers, ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and other data center products.

Originally, MiTAC operated the server channel business under the TYAN brand and began selling Intel DSG server products under the MiTAC brand in July 2023. As of October 2024, we have integrated the TYAN and MiTAC brands to streamline our operations and enhance brand management. MiTAC now serves as the sole brand name for all our products.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website:

http://www.mitaccomputing.com/

